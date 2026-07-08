Everyone keeps saying women’s sports are having a moment. But it’s more than that. On and off the court, women’s sports are changing culture, conversations, and even our personal style. For Marie Claire’s Women in Sports series, we talk to the athletes, executives, and industry vets who are at the top of their game.

Moments before WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert announced the Dallas Wings' first pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft , the room fell silent. Then came the name everyone had been waiting for: Azzi Fudd .

The cheers that followed marked more than the start of a professional career. Fudd enters the league at a moment when women's basketball is influencing conversations far beyond the court. As the sport reaches new levels of visibility, tunnel walks have become fashion showcases, NIL has introduced athletes to luxury brands earlier than ever, and players are increasingly shaping identities that are transcending the game.

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Fudd's own relationship with fashion evolved alongside that shift. Growing up, getting dressed was about practicality. Today, it's another way she introduces herself to the world. Here, Fudd shares how her style has taken shape, the designers she's gravitating toward, and what getting dressed looks like during her rookie season.

On Finding Her Point of View

I've always paid attention to fashion, but my taste has definitely evolved. As a kid, it was all about basketball, so comfort came first—it was just about throwing something on and heading out.

I started having fun with my style when I started working with different brands, meeting stylists and creatives on set, and being exposed to more people in the industry. As I've gotten older, I've started to appreciate culture and fashion. Now, it's part of how I present myself.

For a recent tunnel walk, Azzi Fudd wore an effortlessly cool Helmut Lang set and a pair of Jordans to match. (Image credit: Getty Images)

On How She Chooses to Show Up

Right now there’s a lot being thrown at me as a rookie, so I’ve been leaning on what I know best. But I want people to see that you don’t have to fit into one box. Some days I want to be in cozy streetwear , other days I want a tailored look or full glam. I think style should reflect every side of who you are and how you’re feeling that day.

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Fashion has helped athletes show people who we are beyond the court. It’s a way to show our personalities and tunnel walks have become a big part of that. They’re fun, but they also add another dimension to the game and to who we are. Fans watch us compete, but now they also see how we dress and what we’re passionate about.

Shop Fudd's Off-Court Style

My generation grew up with social media, so we’ve always been exposed to fashion, music , art, and culture all at once. Athletes today understand that personal branding and self-expression matter, and fashion is a huge part of that. That was exactly how I approached the WNBA Draft.

That night was one of the biggest moments of my life, so I wanted a look that felt timeless but still personal. Working with Coach was special because the design felt authentic to me [Fudd wore a custom look featuring a silver sequined dress layered over a black lace corset ]. It was elegant, modern, and confident without trying too hard. It felt like the perfect way to celebrate that moment.

Copy Fudd's Coach Look

On the Names Inspiring Her

PH5 is one of Fudd's go-to labels. Here, the WNBA star is pictured in an abstract top from the NYC-based brand. (Image credit: Getty Images)

I've always been inspired by Skylar Diggins' style in the league—I love her fits. I also really love how my teammates Paige [Bueckers] and AC [Kaitlyn Chen] dress. They have a unique style that is truly their own, and I always love seeing what they will wear in the tunnel.

I've also been really into the designers I've been wearing lately: Monse , Tanner Fletcher , Acne, and PH5. They all have a really cool mix of fun streetwear and pieces you can dress up and down.

Build Your Wardrobe With Fudd's Favorite Brands

On Her North Star

Always wear what is true to you. If you like it, wear it. Don’t take it too seriously, and don’t be afraid to experiment and take risks.

When I’m dressing for a game, I really just want to be as comfortable as possible. There’s always some pressure when more people are paying attention, but I try not to focus on it. My goal is always to stay true to myself. My stylist, Sydnee Paige , and I curated a lot of looks before the season, so I usually gravitate toward one of them based on how I’m feeling as I head into the game. A great pair of sneakers is non-negotiable. I’m not sure if people have noticed, but I’ve worn a different pair of Jordans in almost all of my tunnel fits.

Step Into Fudd's Tunnel Fit

On the court, I want to be remembered as someone who competed at the highest level and helped advance the game. Off the court, I want people to see someone who inspires confidence, authenticity, and self-belief.