Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy would have likely been embarrassed by the cult following that now surrounds her personal style. The former Calvin Klein publicist turned wife of John F. Kennedy Jr. was notoriously private and self-effacing, making her elusive in life and even more so 25 years after her passing. Nonetheless, her influence on fashion only seems to grow stronger with time. The poster girl for '90s minimalism and quiet luxury, there is no closet in history more coveted than hers—with very few exceptions. And we're about to see why, as Sotheby’s prepares to present three jackets from her personal collection for their second annual Fashion Icons sale in December.

Personally gifted by Carolyn to consignor RoseMarie Terenzio—John F. Kennedy Jr.’s former assistant and confidante—each garment is a testament to the late It Girl's generosity, taste, and timeless appeal. The auction includes a vintage faux-leopard fur coat; a Prada single-breasted black wool coat Carolyn wore to Bill Clinton's 1997 inauguration; and a Yohji Yamamoto black wool jacket she wore to the Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis Medal event in 1997.

“There is no greater expression of someone’s life than their clothes," says Sotheby's fashion specialist Lucy Bishop. "Countless articles have been written about Carolyn’s life and era-defining minimalist style, yet relatively little exists on public record of her own voice. These garments speak volumes about her tragically short but remarkable life. Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy understood the power of dressing well, and this belief is forever reflected in these clothes."

Three jackets from Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy's personal collection will be part of Sotheby's second annual Fashion Icons sale in December. (Image credit: Sotheby's)

One of the auction's most thrilling highlights is one of two leopard print coats Bessette-Kennedy owned. Given the leopard print trend's prominence during Fall 2024 fashion month, the sale of the coat feels particularly timely.

Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy's vintage double-breasted faux-leopard fur coat was one of two she owned. (Image credit: Sotheby's)

Consignor RoseMarie Terenzio, John F. Kennedy Jr.’s former assistant, wearing the leopard coat gifted to her by Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Carolyn Besette-Kennedy walking her dog in a leopard print coat similar to the one gifted to RoseMarie Terenzio. The exact coat that will be sold features larger spots. (Image credit: Imago/Zuma)

Online bidding is set to open Nov. 27 through Dec. 17. But even if you're not a prospective buyer, I'd encourage you to examine them yourself when the clothes are displayed starting Dec. 5 in New York City. What you might find striking about her wardrobe, Bishops adds, is the practicality. The black Prada coat that will be up for auction is particularly emblematic of this.

"These are the clothes of a woman rushing through the bustling streets of New York and attending exclusive evening affairs," Bishop explains. "Her choices were practical, but she always looked polished. She understood the power that fashion can hold in the everyday life of a woman. That’s the secret behind why her style remains so widely admired and emulated by women around the world today."

Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy's Prada single-breasted black double-faced wool coat speaks to her practical, yet elevated approach to dressing. (Image credit: Sotheby's)

Carolyn Besette-Kennedy wearing the black Prada coat set to be sold at Sotheby's. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Of course, collectors will likely find themselves most drawn to the Yohji Yamamoto black wool double-breasted jacket on offer. Carolyn owned several pieces from the designer, and the outfits that feature his clothing remain some of her most-copied looks.

Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy's covetable Yohji Yamamoto black wool double-breasted jacket will be sold without the coordinating black skirt. (Image credit: Sotheby's)

Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy's Yohji Yamamoto black wool double-breasted jacket features an exaggerated hourglass shape. (Image credit: Sotheby's)

Bessette-Kennedy sporting a white shirt from Yohji Yamamoto Homme tucked into a black skirt from the designer's Spring 1999 women’s collection at a benefit for the Whitney museum. (Image credit: Getty Images)

If you've ever longed to own a piece of It Girl history, now's your chance. One can only hope her coats will go to someone who appreciates just how iconic they truly are.