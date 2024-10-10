Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy's Most Iconic Jackets Are Headed to Auction at Sotheby's

Three coats from the '90s fashion icon's enviable wardrobe will be up for sale in December.

Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy at a dinner
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Hanna Lustig
By
published
in News

Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy would have likely been embarrassed by the cult following that now surrounds her personal style. The former Calvin Klein publicist turned wife of John F. Kennedy Jr. was notoriously private and self-effacing, making her elusive in life and even more so 25 years after her passing. Nonetheless, her influence on fashion only seems to grow stronger with time. The poster girl for '90s minimalism and quiet luxury, there is no closet in history more coveted than hers—with very few exceptions. And we're about to see why, as Sotheby’s prepares to present three jackets from her personal collection for their second annual Fashion Icons sale in December.

Personally gifted by Carolyn to consignor RoseMarie Terenzio—John F. Kennedy Jr.’s former assistant and confidante—each garment is a testament to the late It Girl's generosity, taste, and timeless appeal. The auction includes a vintage faux-leopard fur coat; a Prada single-breasted black wool coat Carolyn wore to Bill Clinton's 1997 inauguration; and a Yohji Yamamoto black wool jacket she wore to the Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis Medal event in 1997.

“There is no greater expression of someone’s life than their clothes," says Sotheby's fashion specialist Lucy Bishop. "Countless articles have been written about Carolyn’s life and era-defining minimalist style, yet relatively little exists on public record of her own voice. These garments speak volumes about her tragically short but remarkable life. Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy understood the power of dressing well, and this belief is forever reflected in these clothes."

A photo of Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy's three coats, including two in black wool and one cut from faux fur leopard print.

Three jackets from Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy's personal collection will be part of Sotheby's second annual Fashion Icons sale in December.

(Image credit: Sotheby's)

One of the auction's most thrilling highlights is one of two leopard print coats Bessette-Kennedy owned. Given the leopard print trend's prominence during Fall 2024 fashion month, the sale of the coat feels particularly timely.

A closeup of Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy vintage double-breasted faux-leopard fur coat

Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy's vintage double-breasted faux-leopard fur coat was one of two she owned.

(Image credit: Sotheby's)

A photo of RoseMarie Terenzio wearing a leopard coat while out with John F. Kennedy Jr.

Consignor RoseMarie Terenzio, John F. Kennedy Jr.’s former assistant, wearing the leopard coat gifted to her by Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A photo of Carolyn Besette-Kennedy walking her dog in a leopard print coat.

Carolyn Besette-Kennedy walking her dog in a leopard print coat similar to the one gifted to RoseMarie Terenzio. The exact coat that will be sold features larger spots.

(Image credit: Imago/Zuma)

Online bidding is set to open Nov. 27 through Dec. 17. But even if you're not a prospective buyer, I'd encourage you to examine them yourself when the clothes are displayed starting Dec. 5 in New York City. What you might find striking about her wardrobe, Bishops adds, is the practicality. The black Prada coat that will be up for auction is particularly emblematic of this.

"These are the clothes of a woman rushing through the bustling streets of New York and attending exclusive evening affairs," Bishop explains. "Her choices were practical, but she always looked polished. She understood the power that fashion can hold in the everyday life of a woman. That’s the secret behind why her style remains so widely admired and emulated by women around the world today."

A closeup of Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy's Prada single-breasted black double-faced wool coat

Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy's Prada single-breasted black double-faced wool coat speaks to her practical, yet elevated approach to dressing.

(Image credit: Sotheby's)

A photo of Carolyn Besette-Kennedy wearing the black Prada coat set to be sold at Sotheby's.

Carolyn Besette-Kennedy wearing the black Prada coat set to be sold at Sotheby's.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Of course, collectors will likely find themselves most drawn to the Yohji Yamamoto black wool double-breasted jacket on offer. Carolyn owned several pieces from the designer, and the outfits that feature his clothing remain some of her most-copied looks.

A photo of Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy's Yohji Yamamoto black wool double-breasted jacket.

Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy's covetable Yohji Yamamoto black wool double-breasted jacket will be sold without the coordinating black skirt.

(Image credit: Sotheby's)

A closeup of Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy's Yohji Yamamoto black wool double-breasted jacket.

Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy's Yohji Yamamoto black wool double-breasted jacket features an exaggerated hourglass shape.

(Image credit: Sotheby's)

A photo of Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy sporting a white shirt and a black skirt at a benefit in 1999.

Bessette-Kennedy sporting a white shirt from Yohji Yamamoto Homme tucked into a black skirt from the designer's Spring 1999 women’s collection at a benefit for the Whitney museum.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you've ever longed to own a piece of It Girl history, now's your chance. One can only hope her coats will go to someone who appreciates just how iconic they truly are.

Hanna Lustig
Hanna Lustig
Staff Writer

Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy long-form feature stories.

Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Media Studies from the University of Tennessee, where she was mainly taught to love and revere Dolly Parton. When she’s not at work, Hanna can likely be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸