Jennifer Lopez might be known for her extravagant street style (particularly her expansive fur coat collection), but her latest off-duty look embraced a more laidback, outdoorsy style. Could it be that her husband, Ben Affleck, has become her style muse?

The celebrity couple went out for a daytime date in Los Angeles, and it seems as though JLo traded in her typical high-impact street-style aesthetic to twin with Affleck in a much, much cozier fashion.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez embrace cozy off-duty style while out in Los Angeles. (Image credit: Backgrid)

For the shopping day out, Lopez wore loose-fitting denim overalls from R13, layering a white waffle long sleeve underneath. She then added a cream-colored, slouchy, oversized cardigan for an extra dose of cozy vibes. For her footwear, Lopez slipped on a pair of chestnut brown mini-platform UGG boots.

Naturally, it wouldn't be a proper JLo outfit without at least one statement-making accessory. This time around, she chose a bright orange croc Hermès Birkin bag for her item du jour. Lopez finished off her comfy look with a pair of large gold hoop earrings, another longtime signature for the star.

The famous duo's daytime date seemed to include lots of shopping bags. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Meanwhile, Affleck also adhered to the cozy theme, wearing a fleece-lined plaid button-down jacket paired with a grey t-shirt, black pants, and blue and red Nike sneakers. The Academy-Award-winning actor is known for his relaxed approach to dressing, and although this isn't JLo's fashion philosophy, maybe she is taking a lesson, or two, from her husband's style playbook.

The couple has recently made headlines with the release of Lopez's newest film, This is Me... Now, which partially alludes to their love story. Although Affleck went on record saying that he didn't want to publicize their relationship the second time around, it seems as though his stance has slightly changed given that he became a "reluctant participant" in Lopez's documentary film.

Jennifer Lopez shows off her extravagant red carpet style at the 2024 Golden Globes, while Affleck wears a classic black tuxedo. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Perhaps just as JLo's openness has rubbed off on Affleck, his laidback approach to fashion has (sort of) rubbed off on her.

