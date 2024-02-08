A-listers are known for their red carpet style, but I'm far more interested in what they wear on their days off. Think: Kendall Jenner in her trench for a sushi date or Kaia Gerber's obsession with her Birkenstock clogs. But what is really amazing to me is how those same A-listers can make a simple post-workout ensemble feel elevated. How can they manage to make sneakers and leggings look like an outfit worth copying, and what brands are they relying on?

Being the fashion fan that I am, I set out to answer those very questions. I searched high and low to pinpoint the exact leggings and sneakers celebrities can't stop wearing. You may be surprised to see that even with access to just about any brand in the world, lots of celebs stay loyal to their tried-and-true favorites. Ahead, you'll find the Alo leggings Olivia Wilde loves, the designer sneakers J.Lo always wears, Kendall Jenner's Nike favorites, and so much more. Cause if you're looking for a workout wardrobe refresh, why not turn to some of the most fashionable people out there?

Kaia Gerber

When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes recommended by a MC writer or editor, or by an expert we've spoken to. Learn more about how we review products.

Kaia Gerber wearing her favorite leggings and sneakers. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kaia Gerber's street style has been truly incredible lately. Her off-duty looks are peak minimalism, as she often opts for elevated basics and luxurious accessories. Her casual style is no different, as she continually turns to the cult favorite athleisure brand, Gym Shark, for neutral comfy leggings. Gerber counts herself a fan of the brand's cult-favorite Vital 2.0 Seamless Leggings, which feature sweat-wicking fabric and breathable mesh, but she's also been spotted in the Marl Seamless Leggings The It-girl tends to swap her favorite clogs for a pair of Nike's Free Metcon sneakers she often pairs with her leggings for working out (both of which you can snag in a few of her favorite colors). When she's not in the Metcon pair, the model also opts for a pair of dad sneakers from Asics.

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner wearing her signature leggings-and-sweatshirt combination. (Image credit: Getty Images)

When it comes to athletic wear, no other brand has more skin in the game than Nike. The iconic brand has been around for over 50 years, has had countless celebrity collaborations, and is instantly recognizable thanks to their trademarked swoosh logo. It's no surprise that Kendall Jenner seems to favor the brand. She often wears the brand's Dri-FIT yoga leggings, which feel buttery soft and have light compression. Staying true to the brand, Jenner has sported Nike sneakers as well, and even though her matching orange sneakers were a limited-edition collab, you can still steal a similar look.

Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber wearing her favorite post-gym pieces. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Leave it to cool girl Hailey Bieber to make leggings and sneakers look, well, cool. The model and Rhode Skin founder doesn't shy away from the latest and greatest trends in her weekend style—see: Her take on the no-pants trend. She carries that same chic off-duty style to her workout wear, with sleek black leggings, of-the-moment flared yoga pants, and colorful chunky sneakers. Favorite brands of Bieber's are Set Active, an elevated athleisure line loved by fellow It Girls like Kaia Gerber, and Kylie Jenner, along with one of two different New Balance styles on her feet.

Olivia Wilde

Olivia Wilde wearing her favorite athleisure pieces. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Time and time again, actor and director Olivia Wilde has stepped out in her unofficial workout uniform: Alo Airlift Leggings and colorful sneakers from either Hoka or Adidas. The director seems to stay loyal to her favorite brands, and we totally get it—why switch it up when you've got a good thing going? Alo's Airlift leggings, which Hailey Bieber and Martha Stewart also love, are specifically made for high-intensity workouts with high-compression fabric and a sleek subtle sheen. Meanwhile, Wilde's go-to Hoka sneakers have an ultra-cushioned footbed, yet still have a lightweight feel so you're able to run, train, walk, or hike for hours on end without any discomfort.

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez in her statement-making workout wear. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As someone who uses her Birkin as a gym bag, we'd expect Jennifer Lopez's workout wear to be nothing short of glamorous. Even when in leggings and sneakers, the pop star keeps up with her luxurious style, often opting for shiny metallic pairs and designer sneakers. While J.Lo's favorite Beyond Yoga leggings are currently sold out, you can steal her look with the brand's other similar luxe prints. For shoes, you can often spot Lopez in her white Prada Cloudbust Thunder sneakers, which will cost you a pretty penny but are nonetheless cool as hell. Lopez has aso worn sneakers from ON in the past, so you snag those for a similar allp-white look.

Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Garner in her easy off-duty style. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Celebs really do love their Alo leggings. While Olivia Wilde is a big fan of Alo's shiny Airlift leggings, Jennifer Garner can't seem to stop wearing the brand's Vapor leggings. Time and time again she's been spotted wearing the camo-printed piece. Aside from the cool print, they're form-flattering with a compressive and lifting effect and feel buttery soft. On the shoe front, Garner tends to stick to bold and bright runners with Altra and Saucony being some of her go-to's.