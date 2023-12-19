If there’s one thing I love, it’s a comfortable shoe. There’s a time and a place for my tallest heels and pointiest-toed boots, but I much prefer a shoe that doesn’t cause pain on hour two of wear. That’s why I’m shopping for a pair of Birkenstock Boston clogs to match Kaia Gerber's—which she's been wearing nonstop. They’re the type of shoe that you can wear outside while still feeling like you’re walking around your house in a pair of slippers.

Gerber was spotted wearing her light gray suede clogs while out and about in Los Angeles. If they look familiar, it’s because she wore the same pair in a very cute twinning moment with her boyfriend, Austin Bulter, just a few days ago. This time around, she styled them with a pair of high-waisted, wide-leg jeans and a dark green cardigan. Her signature oval-shaped glasses were, of course, included in the look.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

File this under: Another reason to shop for the comfiest clog on the market. And she’s not the first to wear them: The Birkenstock Boston clogs have had a resurgence amongst the A-list crowd over the past few years and have been spotted on Kendall Jenner, Dakota Johnson, and Hilary Duff over the last few months. Kaia’s favorite gray pair retails for $170, comes in a few other neutral colors, like tan and black, and is lined with a fuzzy shearling material. Socks are optional with the lining, but I recommend them for extra warmth if you live somewhere other than sunny Los Angeles.

While I’m not prone to shopping for pieces just because a celebrity was spotted wearing them, I have a different feeling towards the items that Gerber wears, especially in the footwear department. As is the case with the Adidas Samba sneakers that she’s been spotted in lately. She wore them, and now I’m really considering adding a pair to my rotation.

I actually picked up a pair of black leather Boston clogs during an impulse online shopping session last winter; I can personally attest to how comfortable (and surprisingly chic) they are. I wear mine with socks for extra grip and warmth—I live in New York City—but they have my favorite shoe to wear while running errands or running to and from a winter workout class. Finally, something that a supermodel and I have in common.

Keep scrolling to shop a few different options of Gerber’s favorite clog so you, too, can get on the slipper-as-footwear trend.

Shop Kaia Gerber's Birkenstock Clogs