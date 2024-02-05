Whether she's running errands or, in this case, grabbing sushi at a celebrity hotspot, Kendall Jenner can't resist head-to-toe neutrals and understated classics. Our resident minimalist street style muse is at it again: Jenner just wore yet another elegant and pared-back off-duty outfit.
This past weekend, while out at Sushi Park in Los Angeles, the model embraced her classic look with a foolproof outfit formula: a trench coat, trousers, and pointed-toe heels.
The bread and butter of Jenner's off-duty look has to be her khaki-colored cape trench coat. Jenner wore a tan leather trench from Bottega Veneta just a few months ago that's almost identical to the one she wears here. However, in the first sighting, the Kardashians star styled the leather outerwear piece with just panty-hose—honing in on her affinity for the no-pants trend.
This time around, the model added a few more layers: a pair of flared trousers and Jimmy Choo Maryanne leather pumps. Unsurprisingly, the footwear is featured as part of the "Kendall Edit" on FWRD, the online shopping platform for which Jenner serves as creative director.
It wouldn't be a Kendall Jenner outfit without at least one Gucci accessory, and this look happens to feature two. Jenner paired her low-key outfit with a chocolate brown Gucci Abbey Shoulder Bag and a pair of Gucci sunglasses.
The beauty of Jenner's street style moments is that they're so simple to emulate. The whole look revolves around the classic khaki trench coat, a worthwhile investment that's never out of style. Next, add a pair of black trousers; Jenner prefers slight flares, but any will do the trick. Finish off the look with black pointed-toe heels, a leather shoulder bag, and sunnies, and you've got yourself the minimalist blueprint.
Shop Similar Trench Coats
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Melony Forcier is a New York City-based freelance writer specializing in fashion and beauty. Her work has appeared in Byrdie, Brides, Allure, InStyle, and Who What Wear.
-
Miley Cyrus Didn't Thank Her Dad Billy Ray Cyrus In Her Grammy Acceptance Speeches
"I don't think I forgot anyone. But I might have forgotten underwear. Bye!"
By Danielle Campoamor
-
Here's Exactly How to Get J.Lo's 'Layered Nude' Manicure
Manicurist Tom Bachik offered a full product breakdown.
By Sophia Vilensky
-
King Charles Has Cancer, Buckingham Palace Confirms
The cancer was discovered during his corrective procedure for an enlarged prostate just 10 days ago.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
The Watch Choker Trend Officially Has Taylor Swift's Endorsement
Taylor Swift is just the latest to try the trend.
By Melony Forcier
-
Miley Cyrus' Chain-Coated Naked Dress Will Go Down in Grammys Fashion History
She looked like a goddess in custom John Galliano for Margiela.
By Melony Forcier
-
Katie Holmes' Sharp Street Style Is Your Relatable Fashion Playbook
From sweats to suits, she makes everything look effortless.
By Aaron Royce
-
Suki Waterhouse Continues to Subvert the Maternity Style Rules
The actress' pregnancy fashion is refreshingly experimental.
By Aaron Royce
-
Ayo Edebiri, Our Favorite Funny Girl, Endorsed the Women's Necktie Trend
So...I'm buying a necktie!
By Melony Forcier
-
The 'Feud: Capote vs. the Swans' Cast Give '60s Style a Modern Makeover
They're refreshing the 'ladies who lunch' look.
By Aaron Royce
-
Victoria Beckham Subverts Airport Style Norms in Skintight Pantaboots
The controversial shoe-pant hybrid was ready for takeoff.
By Aaron Royce
-
Jennifer Lawrence Refreshed 2010s Business Casual with This Controversial Shoe Trend
Her office-ready outfit felt both relatable and bold.
By Aaron Royce