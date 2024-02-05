Whether she's running errands or, in this case, grabbing sushi at a celebrity hotspot, Kendall Jenner can't resist head-to-toe neutrals and understated classics. Our resident minimalist street style muse is at it again: Jenner just wore yet another elegant and pared-back off-duty outfit.

This past weekend, while out at Sushi Park in Los Angeles, the model embraced her classic look with a foolproof outfit formula: a trench coat, trousers, and pointed-toe heels.

Kendall Jenner walks in Los Angeles in a cape trench coat. (Image credit: Backgrid)

The bread and butter of Jenner's off-duty look has to be her khaki-colored cape trench coat. Jenner wore a tan leather trench from Bottega Veneta just a few months ago that's almost identical to the one she wears here. However, in the first sighting, the Kardashians star styled the leather outerwear piece with just panty-hose—honing in on her affinity for the no-pants trend.

Kendall Jenner wears her Bottega Veneta trench coat—and nothing else—in Beverly Hills in Decembers 2023. (Image credit: Backgrid)

This time around, the model added a few more layers: a pair of flared trousers and Jimmy Choo Maryanne leather pumps. Unsurprisingly, the footwear is featured as part of the "Kendall Edit" on FWRD, the online shopping platform for which Jenner serves as creative director.

It wouldn't be a Kendall Jenner outfit without at least one Gucci accessory, and this look happens to feature two. Jenner paired her low-key outfit with a chocolate brown Gucci Abbey Shoulder Bag and a pair of Gucci sunglasses.

The beauty of Jenner's street style moments is that they're so simple to emulate. The whole look revolves around the classic khaki trench coat, a worthwhile investment that's never out of style. Next, add a pair of black trousers; Jenner prefers slight flares, but any will do the trick. Finish off the look with black pointed-toe heels, a leather shoulder bag, and sunnies, and you've got yourself the minimalist blueprint.