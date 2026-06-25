In L.A., the click-clack of heeled flip-flops has become as familiar a sound as cars whooshing down the 405. Celebrity locals like Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, and Lily Collins have made summer's leading shoe trend an honorary resident of the city. On June 24, it moved into Dakota Fanning's cool-girl closet with a twist.

Fanning spent the night at Chateau Marmont's after-party for A24's The Invite. She doesn't star alongside Olivia Wilde and Penélope Cruz in the film, but she certainly looked the part. Being an outsider had its perks: She got away with wearing The Row flip-flops instead of pointy pumps. Her sold-out Constance Sandals almost mirrored the shape of Bieber and Jenner's The Row Sachas, except Fanning's V-shaped, white straps and squared soles were contrasted by black kitten heels.

Dakota Fanning tapped into the heeled flip-flops trend with a white The Row pair. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Row Constance Leather Slingback Sandals $479.50 at The RealReal

If Fanning is anything like Bieber, she was drawn to the heeled flip-flops for their versatility. There's a chance she's already worn the Constance Sandals casually around L.A., but they were so easy to elevate for an after party.

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First, The Perfect Couple star styled an elongated, spaghetti-strap slip in a creamy, borderline butter shade of yellow. It was a bit lighter than the glossy gold robe she layered on top, which featured an equally lengthy hemline.

Minimalism remained Fanning's dress code even in the accessory department. The actor's only major sparkler, a diamond tennis necklace, was as timeless as it was dainty. Later in the evening, she was spotted outside the VIP-beloved venue wearing a satin burgundy take on spring's pouch trend.

Fanning's flip-flops were invisible beneath her slip dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

If you're a fan of the Fannings, you know the sisters dipped their toes into flip-flop styling years ago. In fact, Elle styled Dakota's The Row Constance Sandals at the Cannes Film Festival in 2022. The Oscar nominee's heeled flip-flops were chocolate brown, as to not outshine her white maxi dress from the Olsen twin-led label.

What's more, it appears Dakota re-wore the brown Constance Sandals at an InStyle event last summer. She even took LWD inspiration from her younger sister in a maxi slip.

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Four years ago, Elle Fanning wore the same The Row flip-flops in brown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Clearly, an affinity for elevated flip-flops runs in the family. They're also devoted The Row girls, through and through. It's no wonder the brand's thongs keep selling out. Limited sizes are almost guaranteed with endorsements from Bieber, Jenner, and both Fannings. Luckily, there's no shortage of white heeled flip-flops this summer.

Shop the Heeled Flip-Flops Trend Inspired by Dakota Fanning