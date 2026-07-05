Anne Hathaway's Heart-Shaped Chanel Bag and Little White Dress Are a Love Letter to Summer Maternity Style
The actress sent a romantic message while promoting 'The Odyssey.'
Anne Hathaway recently announced that she's pregnant with her third child. Following a busy year promoting The Devil Wears Prada 2 and Mother Mary, the actress embarked on the press tour for Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey alongside Zendaya. Stepping out in London, it was evident that Hathaway's summer maternity style is exceedingly romantic.
Leaving her hotel, the Interstellar star was seen wearing a floaty white layered mini dress from the Blumarine Resort 2027 RTW collection. Featuring draped ruffles, a halter neckline, and off-the-shoulder sleeves, the sweet dress hinted at The Odyssey's Grecian goddess vibes.
Hathaway—who is styled by Erin Walsh—carried a large heart-shaped Chanel bag, also white, constructed from quilted lambskin leather and gold hardware. Unfortunately, the design has long since sold out, which is a shame, as Hathaway's endorsement proves it's the perfect summer accessory.
The Oscar-winner completed the summery outfit with a pair of over-the-knee suede boots and sunglasses with thick white frames.
Without a doubt, the ensemble shows that Hathaway is in a romantic mom-to-be era, and that runway looks can work just as well as maternity pieces.
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Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.