Anne Hathaway's Heart-Shaped Chanel Bag and Little White Dress Are a Love Letter to Summer Maternity Style

Anne Hathaway recently announced that she's pregnant with her third child. Following a busy year promoting The Devil Wears Prada 2 and Mother Mary, the actress embarked on the press tour for Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey alongside Zendaya. Stepping out in London, it was evident that Hathaway's summer maternity style is exceedingly romantic.

Leaving her hotel, the Interstellar star was seen wearing a floaty white layered mini dress from the Blumarine Resort 2027 RTW collection. Featuring draped ruffles, a halter neckline, and off-the-shoulder sleeves, the sweet dress hinted at The Odyssey's Grecian goddess vibes.

Hathaway—who is styled by Erin Walsh—carried a large heart-shaped Chanel bag, also white, constructed from quilted lambskin leather and gold hardware. Unfortunately, the design has long since sold out, which is a shame, as Hathaway's endorsement proves it's the perfect summer accessory.

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Anne Hathaway carrying a white heart-shaped Chanel bag. (Image credit: Getty Images/Neil Mockford/GC Images)

CHANEL Pre-Owned 2021 Mini CC in Love Heart Necklace Bag $3,151 at Farfetch Chanel Lambskin Quilted CC in Love Heart Bag Black $4,995 at FASHIONPHILE

The Oscar-winner completed the summery outfit with a pair of over-the-knee suede boots and sunglasses with thick white frames.

Anne Hathaway wearing Blumarine Resort 2027 to promote The Odyssey. (Image credit: Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images)

Anne Hathaway recently announced her third pregnancy. (Image credit: Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images)

Without a doubt, the ensemble shows that Hathaway is in a romantic mom-to-be era, and that runway looks can work just as well as maternity pieces.

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