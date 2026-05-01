There are three races during the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix: the 19-lap sprint race, the 57-lap Grand Prix, and the celebrity dash to the best-dressed list. Even before drivers like Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton started their engines, Hailey Bieber had taken the fashion lead. But just like official Formula 1 races, whoever has the shortest sartorial pit stop will take home the trophy.

The winners of last year's Las Vegas Grand Prix fashion circuit set a high bar for Miami's step-and-repeat. Beyoncé raced toward the finish line in a custom F1-inspired, Louis Vuitton uniform, plus an actual track-ready helmet. She wore leather to the Formula 1 races, so naturally, Kendall Jenner and Cynthia Erivo followed suit. Seconds before the checkered flag waved, the "Diva" singer stayed in first place with another leather look, this time from Ferrari.

Beyoncé is days away from co-hosting the 2026 Met Gala, so another Formula One It-girl will have to fashion-ify the paddock in her place. Miami International Autodrome's gates opened bright and early on Friday morning, ready for her successor. So far, Bieber is coming out on top. But, who knows? Alexandra Leclerc could zoom past her with a surprise outfit change.

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Ahead, see the stats on every best-dressed VIP at the 2026 Miami Grand Prix. Then, bookmark this page. As Formula 1 fans know, rankings could change in an instant.

Hailey Bieber Wearing Vintage Saint Laurent

Hailey Bieber joined Alexandra Leclerc at the Frame Formula 1 event. (Image credit: Backgrid)

In 2025, Bieber and stylist Dani Michelle set a high bar for future spectator fashion. She was spotted trackside in vintage Dolce & Gabbana and a Marine Serre mini dress made from watches.

Last night, Bieber began her second Miami Grand Prix at Alexandra Leclerc's launch party with Frame. Instead of shopping her collaboration, the Rhode founder rubbed elbows with the F1 WAG in a printed scarf-turned-top and her signature, straight-leg jeans. It seems her weekend is off to another vintage start: Her halter top hails from Tom Ford's Saint Laurent Fall 2004 collection.

Alexandra Leclerc Wearing Frame

Alexandra Leclerc posed for photographers inside her Formula 1 event with Frame. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Leclerc got a head start on the weekend's style series by throwing a Grand Prix Eve party. The invite-only dinner celebrated her 21-piece collaboration with Frame, which dropped bright and early on May 1. Of course she wore the collection's standout matching set, featuring a $198 cap-sleeve top and $198 capri pants. Knowing Leclerc, choosing red-and-white gingham was her way of rooting for her husband, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.

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Serena Williams Wearing a Denim Matching Set

Serena Williams made her 2026 Miami Grand Prix debut in ivory denim. (Image credit: Getty Images)

On May 1, Serena Williams returned to the paddock for her first Miami Grand Prix in three years. She arrived at the Ferrari lounge in creamy summer styles, including a sleeveless vest and matching, drawstring jeans. Even her five-figure watch from Audemars Piguet—the same brand behind Rihanna's "girl mom" timepiece—got the white memo.

Carmen Montero Mundt Wearing a Gingham Skirt Set

Carmen Montero Mundt stole the show from her fiancé, Mercedes driver George Russell. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Carmen Montero Mundt and her fiancé, Mercedes driver George Russell, arrived at the Miami Grand Prix practices on May 1. Sorry, Russell, all eyes went to Mundt and her adorable skirt set made from beige gingham. The cropped button-down further emphasized her maxi's billowy take on the drop-waist trend. Mundt's strappy kitten heels could be this $59.90 pair from Zara.

TOPICS Hailey Bieber