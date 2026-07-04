Dakota Johnson's Little Black Dress Secures Her "Best Dressed Guest" at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding
The actress delivers a masterclass in styling the perfect LBD for a summer wedding.
Dakota Johnson has been friends with Taylor Swift for a long time, so her attendance at the singer's nuptials was all but mandatory. When Swift wed Travis Kelce in a grand wedding ceremony at Madison Square Garden—in front of approximately 1,000 guests—Johnson was watching, while wearing the perfect little black dress.
The Materialists star was photographed leaving her apartment to head to the wedding wearing a sleek yet subtle wedding guest outfit. Johnson's black halter dress—from Valentino's Pre-Fall 2026 collection—features a leg split and a long scarf detail, which moves with the breeze.
She accessorized the LBD with a Rockstud Spike Nappa Leather Crossbody Clutch Bag from Valentino, which retails for $2,400 and adds a little edge to her outfit.
For footwear, Johnson opted for Valentino's $1,190 Marie Velluto Bow 105 Mules in Black, which are constructed from velvet and feature a peep-toe. The actress also accessorized her Valentino look with a pair of Prada's Oval Frame Metal Sunglasses.
For jewelry, Johnson opted to wear a plethora of pieces from her enviable collection, including Jessica McCormack's Diamond & Blackened Gold Crescent Moon Gypset Single Hoop Earrings and the brand's Asymmetric Pear-Shaped Emerald and Diamond Gypset Hoop Earrings, via @closetofdakotajohnson.
She also wore a Natasha Diamond Bracelet from Marlo Laz, and rings from Sophie Bille Brahe, Jessica McCormack, Verdura, and 5•6•8•3.
Johnson joined a ton of other celebrities at the star-studded bash, including Gigi Hadid, Gracie Abrams, Karlie Kloss, and Emma Stone. But it's safe to say that Johnson's LBD made quite the impression.
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Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.