Dakota Johnson's Little Black Dress Secures Her "Best Dressed Guest" at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding

Dakota Johnson has been friends with Taylor Swift for a long time, so her attendance at the singer's nuptials was all but mandatory. When Swift wed Travis Kelce in a grand wedding ceremony at Madison Square Garden—in front of approximately 1,000 guests—Johnson was watching, while wearing the perfect little black dress.

The Materialists star was photographed leaving her apartment to head to the wedding wearing a sleek yet subtle wedding guest outfit. Johnson's black halter dress—from Valentino's Pre-Fall 2026 collection—features a leg split and a long scarf detail, which moves with the breeze.

She accessorized the LBD with a Rockstud Spike Nappa Leather Crossbody Clutch Bag from Valentino, which retails for $2,400 and adds a little edge to her outfit.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

Dakota Johnson's wedding guest outfit is from Valentino. (Image credit: Fernando Ramales / BACKGRID)

Valentino Garavani Rockstud Spike Nappa Leather Crossbody Clutch Bag $2,400 at Valentino

For footwear, Johnson opted for Valentino's $1,190 Marie Velluto Bow 105 Mules in Black, which are constructed from velvet and feature a peep-toe. The actress also accessorized her Valentino look with a pair of Prada's Oval Frame Metal Sunglasses.

For jewelry, Johnson opted to wear a plethora of pieces from her enviable collection, including Jessica McCormack's Diamond & Blackened Gold Crescent Moon Gypset Single Hoop Earrings and the brand's Asymmetric Pear-Shaped Emerald and Diamond Gypset Hoop Earrings, via @closetofdakotajohnson.

She also wore a Natasha Diamond Bracelet from Marlo Laz, and rings from Sophie Bille Brahe, Jessica McCormack, Verdura, and 5•6•8•3.

Dakota Johnson leaves her apartment for Taylor Swift's wedding. (Image credit: Fernando Ramales / BACKGRID)

Johnson joined a ton of other celebrities at the star-studded bash, including Gigi Hadid, Gracie Abrams, Karlie Kloss, and Emma Stone. But it's safe to say that Johnson's LBD made quite the impression.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Shop Outfits Inspired by Dakota Johnson