It's off to the races with the 2026 Formula 1 season. Australia hosted the first Grand Prix over the weekend, and with it, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc. The star driver may have placed third, but his new wife, Alexandra Leclerc (née Saint Mleux), took home the trophy for Best WAG Style with three paddock-proof outfits.

Charles's practice round brought the newlyweds to Melbourne's Albert Park Circuit on March 6, two days before the Grand Prix race. The new Leclerc is still very much in bridal mode, since she said "I do" less than two weeks ago. So stylist Carlotta Constant dressed her in an ivory, spaghetti-strap maxi dress from Australian label Meshki. Floral appliqués sprouted sporadically from the curved neckline to the ankle-grazing hem. The back, on the other hand, was entirely open, apart from criss-cross shoulder ties. At just $329, the Meshki number resumed Alexandra's wallet-friendly style streak from before her wedding.

Alexandra Leclerc made her Formula 1 debut as a wife in a white Meshki dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

MESHKI Odette Floral Lace Midi Dress $329 at MESHKI US

Charles wasn't the only Leclerc going for gold: His wife prioritized all-metallic accessories, including Jimmy Choo's $1,295 "Bon Bon" bucket bag. Then, toe-ring sandals from Ancient Greek Sandals picked up where the one-strap purse left off. Messika's $6,610 tassel necklace featured 18 karats of yellow gold, before $12,800 Bulgari Serpenti hoop earrings added rose gold to the mix. Leclerc's (rumored) $500,000 engagement ring was, of course, present and accounted for.

March 7's qualifying race welcomed the Leclercs back to the paddock, this time with Alexandra wearing archival Chanel. Constant tracked down a cropped, short-sleeve bouclé jacket from the Spring 1995 collection. Like the runway model, she paired the purple, blazer-style top with a black, high-rise skirt. A slit up the center suggested the midi debuted on the same 30-year-old catwalk.

Manolo Blahnik's two-tone Jadaron Mules were made to be worn with this Chanel set. Each peep-toe upper matched her jacket's pastel shade of purple.

The next day, the Leclercs arrived hand-in-hand, but Alexandra shined in Chanel. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manolo Blahnik Jadaron 70 Leather Mules $950 at NET-A-PORTER

On March 8, Leclerc rooted for her Ferrari-driver husband the only way she knew how: in full Ferrari. It was the F1 equivalent of Taylor Swift wearing Kansas City Chiefs merch, except a touch more discreet. She traded Charles's #16 racing jacket for a burgundy leather mini dress, straight from Ferrari's Pre-Fall 2026 collection. Even her matching slingback pumps and top-handle purse boasted Ferrari Pre-Fall tags. The $1,590 GT Soft Mini's silver zip-top closure complemented earrings in the shape of Ferrari's horse logo.

Leclerc rooted for her F1 husband on day three in full Ferrari. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Every weekend from now until December, Charles will race in Grand Prix across Japan, Miami, Monaco, Las Vegas, Abu Dhabi, and more. Knowing his fashion-savvy spouse, the F1 season will double as Alexandra's honeymoon—so expect the post-wedding whites to continue. Stay tuned for the Leclercs' next stop in Shanghai, where Alexandra's WAG gear will likely steal the show again.