I haven't so much as glanced at my coat closet since April. What's more, I didn't plan on touching it until at least October. (Usually, I draw out no-jacket season for as long as possible.) On August 28, however, a coat-clad Alexa Chung encouraged me to take one off its hanger.

While every celebrity seems to be at the 2025 Venice Film Festival, Chung held down the style fort in East London. She skipped transitional attire entirely and went straight to Fall 2025 fashion, starting with a double-faced wool coat from Longchamp. Based on the criteria of Emma Childs, Marie Claire's fashion features editor, Chung's knee-length topper fits into the "Tech-Forward" category, following Miu Miu, Louis Vuitton, and Burberry's lead.

The $1,200 Longchamp Duffle Coat is made entirely of wool, plus gray sherpa along the inside lining. Instead of classic buttons or a zipper, the Duffle features bamboo hook-and-eye closures. Three old-school toggles give Chung's navy jacket an unexpected nautical feel, blending summer's viral fisherman aesthetic with autumn codes.

Alexa Chung looked every bit a Londoner in an early-fall Longchamp coat. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The four-figure coat is also available in mustard yellow; Chung chose the maritime-ish navy colorway. (Perhaps to complement her neutral basics, including a white tank top and light-wash jeans.) She wore a straight-leg style, another of-the-moment fad seen during the Fall 2025 runway circuit.

Next up: Shoes. In true It girl form, Chung slipped on ballet flats courtesy of Valentino. The Valet Du Roi Kids include slingback heels and capped toe boxes, ringing up for $990. Chung went with the Black/Coffee and gold hardware colorway.

Valentino Garavani Valet Du Roi Kid Slingback Ballerina $990 at Valentino

Last but certainly not least, Chung sourced Longchamp for another autumn staple: the Épure XS Tote Bag. The Spring/Summer 2025 purse launched last January. All five shades—black, white, gray, brown, and butter yellow—are available for $405.

Contrary to classic Le Pliages, its grained cowhide leather sits vertically with top-handle and crossbody straps. As far as I know, Chung is one of the first stars to get her hands on it. Though, I'm not surprised. She's been a Longchamp girl for a decade.

Chung is already wearing this Longchamp coat in August, so it must be worth the splurge. Personally, I can't wait to see it in its prime: During a late-October rainstorm, maybe?