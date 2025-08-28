Alexa Chung's Nautical Longchamp Coat Makes Me Ready for Fall 2025 Outerwear Trends
Are we sure it's August?
I haven't so much as glanced at my coat closet since April. What's more, I didn't plan on touching it until at least October. (Usually, I draw out no-jacket season for as long as possible.) On August 28, however, a coat-clad Alexa Chung encouraged me to take one off its hanger.
While every celebrity seems to be at the 2025 Venice Film Festival, Chung held down the style fort in East London. She skipped transitional attire entirely and went straight to Fall 2025 fashion, starting with a double-faced wool coat from Longchamp. Based on the criteria of Emma Childs, Marie Claire's fashion features editor, Chung's knee-length topper fits into the "Tech-Forward" category, following Miu Miu, Louis Vuitton, and Burberry's lead.
The $1,200 Longchamp Duffle Coat is made entirely of wool, plus gray sherpa along the inside lining. Instead of classic buttons or a zipper, the Duffle features bamboo hook-and-eye closures. Three old-school toggles give Chung's navy jacket an unexpected nautical feel, blending summer's viral fisherman aesthetic with autumn codes.
The four-figure coat is also available in mustard yellow; Chung chose the maritime-ish navy colorway. (Perhaps to complement her neutral basics, including a white tank top and light-wash jeans.) She wore a straight-leg style, another of-the-moment fad seen during the Fall 2025 runway circuit.
Next up: Shoes. In true It girl form, Chung slipped on ballet flats courtesy of Valentino. The Valet Du Roi Kids include slingback heels and capped toe boxes, ringing up for $990. Chung went with the Black/Coffee and gold hardware colorway.
Last but certainly not least, Chung sourced Longchamp for another autumn staple: the Épure XS Tote Bag. The Spring/Summer 2025 purse launched last January. All five shades—black, white, gray, brown, and butter yellow—are available for $405.
Contrary to classic Le Pliages, its grained cowhide leather sits vertically with top-handle and crossbody straps. As far as I know, Chung is one of the first stars to get her hands on it. Though, I'm not surprised. She's been a Longchamp girl for a decade.
Chung is already wearing this Longchamp coat in August, so it must be worth the splurge. Personally, I can't wait to see it in its prime: During a late-October rainstorm, maybe?
Shop Styles Inspired by Alexa Chung
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.