The Best Celebrity Red Carpet Looks Sailing Into the 2025 Venice Film Festival

Ciao from Venice! The final international film festival of summer 2025 is finally underway. Each August, stars guide their boats to the Lido di Venezia to premiere some of the year's most anticipated movies at the Venice Film Festival. Their best red carpet looks also return from a summer hiatus, swapping flip-flops and straw bags for over-the-top (and often bespoke) gowns by Armani, Chanel, Prada, and more.

Unlike this year's contentious Cannes Film Festival red carpet, the Venice Film Festival has a simple dress code: "A formal attire is recommended," the official site reads. As the event kicked off on August 27, it seemed guests were excited to push that straightforward suggestion to its max. Take Cate Blanchett for example, who shut down the opening red carpet in a plunging Armani Privé gown—which she'd debuted three years ago, in 2022.

The Venice Film Festival runs until September 7. With films like Emma Stone's Bugonia and George Clooney's Jay Kelly on the premiere lineup, dozens of big names and bigger designer looks are bound to surface on the boat-access-only red carpet. Ahead, catch up on all the best red carpet moments from Venice, updated daily with bellissima fashion from Amal Clooney, Julia Roberts, and more.

Emma Stone

Emma Stone arrived at the premiere of Bugonia in a shimmering gown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Before Emma Stone stepped foot onto the Venice Film Festival red carpet, I knew she and stylist Petra Flannery would source Louis Vuitton for her look. They've been loyal to the house since 2017, when Stone signed on as an ambassador. She's tried all sorts of new directions in the past eight years, ranging from mermaid pailette gowns at the Oscars to popcorn-adorned dresses for the SNL50 special. Back at Venice, she went in a demure direction. Her silver, dress gathered in a bubble hem before cascading into a flowing skirt, all coated in sequins that reflected like starlight. What a way to start the circuit.

Alicia Silverstone

Alicia Silverstone also attended Bugonia's August 28 premiere. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Thought you'd seen how far a white shirt dress can go? Think again. Alicia Silverstone gave the all-time classic a breezy update for the Venice Film Festival, complete with a flowing shoulder scarf and a stately chiffon skirt.

Tilda Swinton

Tilda Swinton attended the Venice Film Festival opening ceremony on August 27. (Image credit: Getty Images)

I'm a sucker for a white top tucked into a black ballgown skirt. It works every time, whether it's Anne Hathaway in Carolina Herrera for the Met Gala or Tilda Swinton in this custom Chanel look for the 2025 Venice Film Festival. It's crisp and clean, but it still has a touch of whimsy: See the little bows wrapped around her trumpet sleeves for proof.

Cate Blanchett

Cate Blanchett dipped into her own closet for the opening of the 2025 Venice Film Festival. (Image credit: Getty Images)

All Cate Blanchett needs to prep for the 2025 Venice Film Festival red carpet is a lap through her own closet. She kicked off the annual event in an Armani Privé gown she debuted in 2022. Three years later, its plunge, floral-embellished neckline and pockets looked good as new.