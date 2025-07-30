Live From Paris: 10 Transitional Early-Fall Outfits French Women Are Already Wearing
I come bearing some not-so-great news if you’re a fan of year-round summer weather: fall is on its way. That means that fall fashion will be here before you can pull your sweaters out of storage (or, in my case, out from under my bed). So, I pulled together 10 transitional outfits with the new season in mind that you can get away with wearing now, each inspired by It girls on the very chic streets of Paris.
The looks on this list make use of the biggest summer-to-fall transitional trends (think: sporty separates and lightweight knits) alongside plenty of your summer fashion favorites like trendy jorts and classic white midi skirts. There are also plenty of affordable finds here from Zara, Aritzia, and Mango that will make revamping your wardrobe easy ahead of the new season.
Ahead, you’ll find plenty of French fashion-inspired outfits to get you through the often tricky transitional dressing season. I, for one, am excited to try something new after so many months of living in summer dresses and linen pants. It's time for a change, however gradual it might be.
White Skirt Revamp
White skirts are a summer staple, but they can work just as well in the fall. Add in a preppy striped tee (the one from Zara below feels a little cool) and a pair of chunky sneakers (Nike makes some of the best, in my humble opinion), and you have a cool outfit perfect for hotter early-fall days.
Pattern Play
I love quiet luxury as much as the next fashion girl, but allow me to make a case for a zebra-printed dress this season. The pattern is everywhere right now, and it's surprisingly easy to style. Choose simple Mary Jane flats and socks to add warmth once the weather chills.
Jort-Core
Bermuda shorts are not just for the warm weather. Ditching a T-shirt for a long-sleeved blouse is an easy way to take them into fall. Choosing a suede bag—my favorite is from Coach and comes with a Bella Hadid co-sign—also makes them feel ready for the colder weather.
Fall-Ready Florals
Don't ditch your floral dresses just yet—they can also work for fall with the proper styling. Choose a chunky knee-high boot from cult-classic brand Frye to add edge to the otherwise sweet-feeling piece.
Corporate Chic
If you work in an office, this outfit is for you. Timeless button-down shirts and pencil skirts are forever staples in my fall closet. Lightweight cotton poplin fabrications keep them feeling airy (and less stuffy) on autumn days that still feel like summer.
A Hint of Skin
I love elevated neckline tops, especially off-the-shoulder styles, and keep several in my early-fall rotation. I make them work for daytime by styling them with neutral white jeans. A chunky belt from Taylor Swift-approved brand B-Low The Belt adds a country-western vibe that still feels cool.
Mad For Plaid
Fashion editor Lauren Tappan wrote that plaid was one of summer's most controversial trends earlier this year, but it's about to find its home in my early fall outfit rotation. I'm styling the print with another surprising summer color, olive green, while getting the most use out of the fisherman sandals I bought at the beginning of the season.
Layerable Basics
I love layering, so it should go without saying that I love picking the best fall jackets. The classic trench coat is a go-to, so I'm picking up this on-sale one from Mango. I'm teaming it with a white T-shirt and a pair of mid-wash jeans to keep my finished look feeling elevated.
Go Sports
There's no denying that sporty pieces have been defining the fall fashion scene so far. Take, for instance, Zoe Kravitz's track shorts or SZA's nylon cargo pants. However, allow me to make the case for the track jacket as the next must-have layering find.
(Almost) Sweater Weather
My mom taught me early on that lightweight summer sweaters are the most versatile piece to keep on-hand during the end of any season. Her advice rings true in 2025 with this pick from Quince, which toes the line between a traditional sweater vest and an oversized tee.
