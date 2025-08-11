Bella Hadid Pulls Off Tomato Girl Gingham, Capri Pants, and Mesh Ballet Flats in One Late-Summer Outfit
Later, she switched into another popular pattern.
Bella Hadid's empire is expanding. On August 10, her fragrance brand, Ôrebella, teamed up with Cha Cha Matcha on limited-edition drinks inspired by her earthy eau de parfums. At the Venice Beach location, the supermodel taste-tested them herself not in matcha green, but head-to-toe tomato girl red.
After sipping on the Velvet Moon Matcha (a blend of spiced cardamom, soft vanilla, ginger, and maple), Hadid was spotted outside the store in two summer 2025 trends. In one $89 pair of Jaded London pants, she pulled off capris and gingham. She paired the red-and-white bottoms with a matching halter-neck top, courtesy of Princess Polly. Shockingly, it's still available to shop at a marked-down rate of $23, instead of $45. Its asymmetrical hemline covered her waist, while the back remained open.
For good measure, Hadid finished her matcha-house moment with sheer ballet flats. Her tomato-red shoes appear to be the Dear Frances's $490 Balla Mesh flat. She's been a repeat customer since 2016, but if I'm right, these are her newest purchase. She first wore them in May, alongside a Frankie's Bikinis swimsuit. The sock-like silhouette, made from transparent Italian mesh, mimicked her sister Gigi Hadid's favorite Mansur Gavriel flats.
Once Cha Cha Matcha closed its doors, Bella Hadid swapped her tomato-y attire for another popular pattern: polka-dots, courtesy of a tank top and matching micro-shorts. (She, of course, documented the switch on IG.) An oversize bomber jacket matched the set's black-and-white color story. To finish, Hadid popped on fashion glasses, plus loafers in lieu of her mesh flats.
Hadid's 61 million followers know she's been more active on Instagram lately— posting sometimes one, if not two dumps each day. Whether she's hosting an Ôrebella event or riding her horse in Texas, it's clear, she's so "back"—her words, not mine.
