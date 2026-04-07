Angel Reese Enters Her Atlanta Dream Era in a Black-and-White Houndstooth Skirt Set

Angel Reese is having a big week—and it's just getting started. First, on Monday, it was announced she was being traded from the Chicago Sky to the Atlanta Dream. Just 24 hours later, the WNBA star was photographed celebrating her latest Victoria's Secret campaign. Naturally, she's celebrating both milestones in style.

Seven months after walking the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Reese wished her five million Instagram followers a "Happy VS Campaign Day!" She posed in front of her extra-sun-kissed self in the brand's newest ad spot outside a New York City Victoria's Secret store.

Angel Reese celebrated her Atlanta Dream trade and Victoria's Secret campaign in one houndstooth matching set. (Image credit: Getty Images)

She wore Victoria's Secret, of course, her black bra peeking out from underneath her four-figure black-and-white houndstooth skirt suit from LaQuan Smith. (Styling duo Matthew and Reginald Reisman love dressing her in matching sets.) The pattern covered every square inch of the belted jacket and midi. Pearl stud earrings from Swarovski and pointy slingback pumps finished the 23-year-old's sartorial slam dunk.

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We'll have to wait for her first official tunnel walk look, but Reese's Atlanta Dream era is off to a stylish start. In the meantime, she's been curating quite the designer bag collection during the off-season, including three different Hermès Birkins. Last December, she debuted one in Atlanta Dream red, which she'll probably get a lot more wear out of at upcoming WNBA games. Stay tuned to see how Reese continues to dress the Atlanta Dream part before the first game on May 8.