Angel Reese Enters Her Atlanta Dream Era in a Black-and-White Houndstooth Skirt Set
The WNBA star can't stop, won't stop making waves.
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Angel Reese is having a big week—and it's just getting started. First, on Monday, it was announced she was being traded from the Chicago Sky to the Atlanta Dream. Just 24 hours later, the WNBA star was photographed celebrating her latest Victoria's Secret campaign. Naturally, she's celebrating both milestones in style.
Seven months after walking the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Reese wished her five million Instagram followers a "Happy VS Campaign Day!" She posed in front of her extra-sun-kissed self in the brand's newest ad spot outside a New York City Victoria's Secret store.
She wore Victoria's Secret, of course, her black bra peeking out from underneath her four-figure black-and-white houndstooth skirt suit from LaQuan Smith. (Styling duo Matthew and Reginald Reisman love dressing her in matching sets.) The pattern covered every square inch of the belted jacket and midi. Pearl stud earrings from Swarovski and pointy slingback pumps finished the 23-year-old's sartorial slam dunk.Article continues below
We'll have to wait for her first official tunnel walk look, but Reese's Atlanta Dream era is off to a stylish start. In the meantime, she's been curating quite the designer bag collection during the off-season, including three different Hermès Birkins. Last December, she debuted one in Atlanta Dream red, which she'll probably get a lot more wear out of at upcoming WNBA games. Stay tuned to see how Reese continues to dress the Atlanta Dream part before the first game on May 8.
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Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.