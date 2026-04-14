Being born into a basketball family means the annual WNBA Draft is my Met Gala. Watching NCAA players walk the red carpet (a first for many of the league's rising stars) is as riveting as seeing which A-listers walk up the steps of the Met Museum on the first Monday in May. And, just as I expected, the 2026 WNBA Draft was another one for the (look) books.

On April 13, the new class of WNBA rookies delivered sartorial slam dunks inside New York City's The Shed. There wasn't an official dress code, but draftees took the step-and-repeat as seriously as their final college game. (Paige Bueckers, Sonia Citron, Dominique Malonga, and more set a high bar last year.) Some players kept it cool, like Courtney Williams in a leather jacket and baggy trousers. Others saw this as their opportunity to show up and show out—see: Lauren Betts, Kiki Rice, Azzi Fudd, and Gabriela Jaquez in custom Coach gowns.

With a WNBA Draft this fashion-forward, the 2026 season is already turning out to be one to watch not just for good basketball, but for pre-game tunnel walks. While we await the first game, see how many style points your favorite athletes earned with their red carpet looks on draft night.

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Azzi Fudd wearing custom Coach

The No. 1 draft pick arrived in a custom Coach sequin dress and matching Tabby Bag. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In addition to being the No. 1 draft pick, UConn's Azzi Fudd was also one of the first athletes to arrive. Stylist Sydnee Paige dressed her in a silver sequined slip dress by Coach where the distressed pailettes exposed silk chiffon underneath. A black satin corset emerged from above the neckline, which matched the carpet-grazing bow on the side. Extra points for her Coach Tabby Bag.

Lauren Betts wearing custom Coach

Lauren Betts channeled a '90s It girl in a bedazzled LBD. (Image credit: Getty Images)

UCLA's star center made her red carpet debut in a rhinestone-encrusted, little black dress inspired by '90s minimalism, also custom Coach. Much like Fudd, she accessorized the slitted maxi with a matching Tabby bag. Before the draft, she told Marie Claire that she was especially excited "for everyone to see how we all look outside of our jerseys, all sweaty."

Flau'jae Johnson wearing Bent Kahina and Vobara Jewelry

Flau'jae Johnson brought the drama in black velvet and fur. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The trophy for most fabulous draft 'fit goes to LSU's Flau'jae Johnson. Stylist Elly Karamoh brought out the guard's glam side with a velvet, cut-out-heavy gown from L.A.-based designer Bent Kahina. With a furry stole up top, Johnson looked the part of an Old Hollywood starlet.

Cotie McMahon

Cotie McMahon repped her alma mater, Ole Miss, in the school's signature shade of red. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ole Miss Rebels were in the house at the draft, thanks to Cotie McMahon. Before the Washington Mystics chose her as a first-round pick, she posed in a pinstripe take on the skirt suit trend, complete with an envelope-style clutch, plus socks with sky-high sandals.

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Awa Fam wearing Siedrés

Awa Fam's final look as a free agent started her Seattle Storm era on a stylish note. (Image credit: Getty Images)

19-year-old Awa Fam brought her fashion A-game in a crimson-colored Siedrés dress, styled by Courtney Mays. She showed off the intricate slashes on the side, the asymmetrical hem, and her metallic gold accessories on the red carpet.

Kiki Rice wearing custom Coach

Kiki Rice's skirt set proved she's a Coach girl in every sense. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As an an official partner of the WNBA, Coach dominated the draft night step-and-repeat. Still, each outfit felt authentic to the wearer. Kiki Rice looked so at ease in her chiffon-trimmed crop top, slitted satin skirt, and bejeweled Tabby 26 Bag. A leather jacket—draped loosely off her shoulders—added to the set's classic-grunge charm.

Gabriela Jaquez wearing custom Coach

Gabriela Jaquez wore all-black Coach to the draft. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Betts's UCLA teammate Gabriela Jaquez got the same little black Coach dress memo, except hers boasted a constellation of star appliqués atop velvet. In lieu of a Tabby, stylist Courtney Mays chose a super-size version of the viral Kisslock Bag.

Ta'Niya Latson

Ta’Niya Latson went all out in black sequins at the draft. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Something tells me Ta’Niya Latson will thrive as a Los Angeles Spark: Her sequined slip dress, sheer opera gloves, and diamond tennis necklace are straight from a Hollywood black-tie mood board.

KK Arnold

Kamorea Arnold proved burgundy is most definitely her shade. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kamorea "KK" Arnold turned heads in head-to-toe burgundy selects (a major Spring 2026 color trend), including a single-breasted coat, satin neck tie, balloon pants, and a quilted Chanel shoulder bag.

Angela Dugali

Angela Dugali's draft dress shined just as bright as her smile. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Newly-minted Washington Mystic Angela Dugali paired her sequined off-the-shoulder dress with a Chanel bag.

Courtney Williams wearing Coach

Courtney Williams was calm, cool, and chic at the draft. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mays also styled Courtney Williams in Coach—this time, in a white button-down, a black neck tie, matching trousers, and a cropped moto jacket.

Gianna Kneepkens

Gianna Kneepkens intercepted the LBD streak with a springy white slip. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The UCLA Bruin-turned-Connecticut Sun shined bright before the draft in a white, halter-neck maxi dress.

Madina Okot

The burgundy trend continued with Madina Okot's suit. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Atlanta Dream newbie Madina Okot was all smiles ahead of the draft in a cropped, pinstripe blazer, matching trousers, a peekaboo neck tie, and a black Gucci shoulder bag. She didn't know it yet but, if I was about to start playing with Angel Reese, I'd be beaming, too.