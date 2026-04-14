The Best 2026 WNBA Draft Looks Prove Why It's Basketball's Met Gala
This class of rising stars is one to watch, both on and off the court.
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Being born into a basketball family means the annual WNBA Draft is my Met Gala. Watching NCAA players walk the red carpet (a first for many of the league's rising stars) is as riveting as seeing which A-listers walk up the steps of the Met Museum on the first Monday in May. And, just as I expected, the 2026 WNBA Draft was another one for the (look) books.
On April 13, the new class of WNBA rookies delivered sartorial slam dunks inside New York City's The Shed. There wasn't an official dress code, but draftees took the step-and-repeat as seriously as their final college game. (Paige Bueckers, Sonia Citron, Dominique Malonga, and more set a high bar last year.) Some players kept it cool, like Courtney Williams in a leather jacket and baggy trousers. Others saw this as their opportunity to show up and show out—see: Lauren Betts, Kiki Rice, Azzi Fudd, and Gabriela Jaquez in custom Coach gowns.
With a WNBA Draft this fashion-forward, the 2026 season is already turning out to be one to watch not just for good basketball, but for pre-game tunnel walks. While we await the first game, see how many style points your favorite athletes earned with their red carpet looks on draft night.Article continues below
Azzi Fudd wearing custom Coach
In addition to being the No. 1 draft pick, UConn's Azzi Fudd was also one of the first athletes to arrive. Stylist Sydnee Paige dressed her in a silver sequined slip dress by Coach where the distressed pailettes exposed silk chiffon underneath. A black satin corset emerged from above the neckline, which matched the carpet-grazing bow on the side. Extra points for her Coach Tabby Bag.
Lauren Betts wearing custom Coach
UCLA's star center made her red carpet debut in a rhinestone-encrusted, little black dress inspired by '90s minimalism, also custom Coach. Much like Fudd, she accessorized the slitted maxi with a matching Tabby bag. Before the draft, she told Marie Claire that she was especially excited "for everyone to see how we all look outside of our jerseys, all sweaty."
Flau'jae Johnson wearing Bent Kahina and Vobara Jewelry
The trophy for most fabulous draft 'fit goes to LSU's Flau'jae Johnson. Stylist Elly Karamoh brought out the guard's glam side with a velvet, cut-out-heavy gown from L.A.-based designer Bent Kahina. With a furry stole up top, Johnson looked the part of an Old Hollywood starlet.
Cotie McMahon
Ole Miss Rebels were in the house at the draft, thanks to Cotie McMahon. Before the Washington Mystics chose her as a first-round pick, she posed in a pinstripe take on the skirt suit trend, complete with an envelope-style clutch, plus socks with sky-high sandals.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Awa Fam wearing Siedrés
19-year-old Awa Fam brought her fashion A-game in a crimson-colored Siedrés dress, styled by Courtney Mays. She showed off the intricate slashes on the side, the asymmetrical hem, and her metallic gold accessories on the red carpet.
Kiki Rice wearing custom Coach
As an an official partner of the WNBA, Coach dominated the draft night step-and-repeat. Still, each outfit felt authentic to the wearer. Kiki Rice looked so at ease in her chiffon-trimmed crop top, slitted satin skirt, and bejeweled Tabby 26 Bag. A leather jacket—draped loosely off her shoulders—added to the set's classic-grunge charm.
Gabriela Jaquez wearing custom Coach
Betts's UCLA teammate Gabriela Jaquez got the same little black Coach dress memo, except hers boasted a constellation of star appliqués atop velvet. In lieu of a Tabby, stylist Courtney Mays chose a super-size version of the viral Kisslock Bag.
Ta'Niya Latson
Something tells me Ta’Niya Latson will thrive as a Los Angeles Spark: Her sequined slip dress, sheer opera gloves, and diamond tennis necklace are straight from a Hollywood black-tie mood board.
KK Arnold
Kamorea "KK" Arnold turned heads in head-to-toe burgundy selects (a major Spring 2026 color trend), including a single-breasted coat, satin neck tie, balloon pants, and a quilted Chanel shoulder bag.
Angela Dugali
Newly-minted Washington Mystic Angela Dugali paired her sequined off-the-shoulder dress with a Chanel bag.
Courtney Williams wearing Coach
Mays also styled Courtney Williams in Coach—this time, in a white button-down, a black neck tie, matching trousers, and a cropped moto jacket.
Gianna Kneepkens
The UCLA Bruin-turned-Connecticut Sun shined bright before the draft in a white, halter-neck maxi dress.
Madina Okot
Atlanta Dream newbie Madina Okot was all smiles ahead of the draft in a cropped, pinstripe blazer, matching trousers, a peekaboo neck tie, and a black Gucci shoulder bag. She didn't know it yet but, if I was about to start playing with Angel Reese, I'd be beaming, too.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.