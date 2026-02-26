WNBA star Caitlin Clark has been training for her Prada fashion show debut since the 2024 draft. Nearly two years later, all her tunnel walk styling paid off with a front-row seat and a look that made her the front row's MVP.

When she signed with the Indiana Fever as the No. 1 draft pick, Clark and stylist Adri Zgirdea Toth chose a head-to-toe Prada outfit for the occasion: a white jacket, shimmery silver crop top, white mini skirt, and black pointed-toe heels. At the time, it was a history-making pull. "I don't think Prada has ever fitted an NBA or WNBA player before [for the draft]," Clark told reporters from the orange carpet, "so it's pretty special."

Caitlin Clark at the 2024 WNBA draft, wearing a white Prada set with Prada heels. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In tunnel walk after tunnel walk throughout her rookie season, Clark kept coming back to Prada's signature triangle logo. At one game, she'd enter the stadium in an understated white tank top and strappy cargo pants; at another, she'd tote one of Prada's black nylon bags with a denim-on-denim Prada set. Those outfits were enough to get her invited to Prada's Fall 2026 fashion show on February 26. And yes, she scored another memorable outfit for the occasion.

Before games with the Indiana Fever, Clark often wears Prada separates. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Clark arrived at Milan's Fondazione Prada before the Fall 2026 fashion show began in a reliably sporty-chic outfit. Her base was a striped polo: a shirt trend that extends from the shelves of J.Crew and Aritzia to the high-fashion runways championing a recent sportif aesthetic. She chose a cropped version—the better to show off a high-rise pair of trousers cinched with a Prada belt. A small, top handle bag, mirroring the accessories models would carry past her front-row seat, perched in her hand beneath a wool overcoat draped over her shoulders. Pointed-toe Prada heels were her final score from the label.

Caitlin Clark arrives at her first Prada show. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Back at the draft, the reaction to Clark's Prada outfit was nearly unanimous: "Caitlin Clark is so Prada," Instagram comment after Instagram comment read. Now that she's sat feet away from the bedazzled runway in even more head-to-toe selects, there's not much more fashionable WNBA fans can ask for. Except maybe a custom Caitlin Clark Prada sneaker to rival her upcoming Nike collaboration.

