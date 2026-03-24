Stylish Women Know the Peekaboo Bra Trend Is More Ladylike Than It Seems—Just Ask Dua Lipa
Her Balmain dress turned the revealing look inside-out.
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Think of the peekaboo bra trend, and itty-bitty bustiers from Sydney Sweeney and Kim Kardashian paint a provocative picture. (They almost always hold on by a thread.) But at a Bulgari event in Milan last night, Dua Lipa's custom Balmain dress proved the trend can level up in a ladylike direction.
Lipa's stylist, Lorenzo Posocco, dressed the "Levitating" singer a shoulder-padded, long-sleeve gown from Balmain's Fall 2026 runway. It featured a wrapped, robe-style bodice, but the rounded neckline remained purposefully loose. That way, her purple bra and its silky slip knot earned a proper close-up.
According to the French maison, the lingerie element drew inspiration from an original, circa-1946 Haute Couture gown by Pierre Balmain—a source lightyears away from the naked dresses inspiring other lingerie-centric red carpet looks. To finish, Lipa accessorized with black sheer tights and pointy pumps, which emerged from beneath the bow-tied skirt's slit.Article continues below
Similar peekaboo bras had a starring role throughout Balmain's latest runway. Each variation was stacked beneath almost-undone dresses, two of which boasted equally-luscious, moody velvet. Just like Dua Lipa, models only flaunted a portion of their bras—usually just the front of each semi-sheer, zebra-print balconette style. This made the Balmain dresses, including Lipa's, look effortlessly chic, like she threw it on before booking it to Bollate, Italy.
Lipa didn't board the peekaboo bra bandwagon just for Balmain. She's been a bra-forward fashion girl for years. Last September, the Grammy winner posed on Instagram in a balconette Agent Provocateur best-seller, beneath a fur-trimmed jacket. (The Dua Lipa Effect sold both styles out faster than you can say "peekaboo.")
The next day, Lipa kept the peekaboo picks coming on New York City's street style scene. Another lacy black bra was spotted beneath Lipa's oversize Jean Paul Gaultier button-down, which she tucked into a gray maxi skirt.
It's about time Lipa's favorite lingerie trend walked another red carpet with her. She hasn't worn a peekaboo bra at an A-list event since the 2024 iHeart Radio Music Awards. But time and time again, a glimpse is all anyone needs to know this hybrid dress trend is worth trying.
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Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.