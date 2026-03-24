Think of the peekaboo bra trend, and itty-bitty bustiers from Sydney Sweeney and Kim Kardashian paint a provocative picture. (They almost always hold on by a thread.) But at a Bulgari event in Milan last night, Dua Lipa's custom Balmain dress proved the trend can level up in a ladylike direction.

Lipa's stylist, Lorenzo Posocco, dressed the "Levitating" singer a shoulder-padded, long-sleeve gown from Balmain's Fall 2026 runway. It featured a wrapped, robe-style bodice, but the rounded neckline remained purposefully loose. That way, her purple bra and its silky slip knot earned a proper close-up.

According to the French maison, the lingerie element drew inspiration from an original, circa-1946 Haute Couture gown by Pierre Balmain—a source lightyears away from the naked dresses inspiring other lingerie-centric red carpet looks. To finish, Lipa accessorized with black sheer tights and pointy pumps, which emerged from beneath the bow-tied skirt's slit.

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Dua Lipa stole the show from Bulgari bling in Balmain's take on the peekaboo bra trend. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Similar peekaboo bras had a starring role throughout Balmain's latest runway. Each variation was stacked beneath almost-undone dresses, two of which boasted equally-luscious, moody velvet. Just like Dua Lipa, models only flaunted a portion of their bras—usually just the front of each semi-sheer, zebra-print balconette style. This made the Balmain dresses, including Lipa's, look effortlessly chic, like she threw it on before booking it to Bollate, Italy.

A model wore a peekaboo bra on Balmain's Fall 2026 runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

The bra-led theme continued a few looks later. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

It even peeked out from beneath a diamond-shaped cut-out. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Lipa didn't board the peekaboo bra bandwagon just for Balmain. She's been a bra-forward fashion girl for years. Last September, the Grammy winner posed on Instagram in a balconette Agent Provocateur best-seller, beneath a fur-trimmed jacket. (The Dua Lipa Effect sold both styles out faster than you can say "peekaboo.")

Last September, Lipa pulled off the peekaboo lingerie on Instagram. (Image credit: @dualipa)

The next day, Lipa kept the peekaboo picks coming on New York City's street style scene. Another lacy black bra was spotted beneath Lipa's oversize Jean Paul Gaultier button-down, which she tucked into a gray maxi skirt.

Also in Sept. 2025, Lipa arrived at her tour's pop-up in another visible bra. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's about time Lipa's favorite lingerie trend walked another red carpet with her. She hasn't worn a peekaboo bra at an A-list event since the 2024 iHeart Radio Music Awards. But time and time again, a glimpse is all anyone needs to know this hybrid dress trend is worth trying.

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