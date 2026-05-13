I didn't score courtside seats to the Dallas Wings basketball game on May 12. But I had something the in-stadium WNBA fans didn't: a clear view of Azzi Fudd's slam dunk of a tunnel outfit, starring cargo jeans worthy of their own trophy.

A surprise knee injury benched the No. 1 WNBA draft pick two hours before the Dallas Wings took on Angel Reese's Atlanta Dream. Thanks to her '90s-inspired jeans, Fudd still won at Arlington's College Park Center.

She traded her royal blue Nike jersey for low-rise baggy jeans outside the locker room. They weren't your average sky-blue bottoms, though. Additional pockets atop her thighs and knees turned the traditional, low-slung waistband on its head. Each sack was so spacious, Fudd could stuff knee pads or ankle braces inside. Who needs a duffel bag?

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Azzi Fudd made the most of her injury in cargo jeans during her WNBA tunnel walk. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Stylist Sydnee Paige leaned into the noughties-ness of it all with the polo shirt trend, courtesy of New York City label PH5. The short-sleeve style was mostly chocolate brown, before a cobalt blue collar showed some Dallas Wings spirit. Crocheted horizontal stripes cascaded down the front and back of her $325 top like flowing water in a stream. The almost-iridescent technique was intercepted by boning along a scalloped, high-low hem, which Fudd could mold to mimic any shape she wanted.

The basketball star buttoned-up her polo, popped on blue-tinted sunglasses, and finished with stark white Nike sneakers. If anyone can bring back a circa-2016 sneaker trend, it's Fudd. (Okay, and Hailey Bieber, who endorsed the same pair last month.)

Fudd only has two Dallas Wings tunnel looks under her belt. That's all she needed to declare herself a pre-game fashion girl to watch. She strutted into Indiana's Gainbridge Fieldhouse on May 9 and won twice that night—first in a white bra top, a cropped leather jacket, and equally-oversize jeans.

Fudd reserved cargo-reminiscent pockets for her charcoal gray, Coach Fall 2026 bag, which featured kiss-lock coin purses on either end of the east-west silhouette. How did she secure an unreleased Coach bag? Fudd's a brand ambassador and wore a custom Coach dress to the 2026 WNBA Draft.

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Last weekend, Fudd delivered another jeans outfit for the WNBA look books. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Dallas Wings have a 1-1 record right now, but Fudd is 2-0 on the fashion front. It's unclear when she'll resume regular playing time. Despite her injury, she's still supporting her teammates from afar, one tunnel look at a time. Stay tuned for May 14's home-court game against the Minnesota Lynx. Fudd's sporty step-and-repeats will continue, whether or not she's shooting hoops.

Shop Cargo Jeans Inspired by Azzi Fudd