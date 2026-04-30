Anne Hathaway has certainly made Andy Sachs proud on The Devil Wears Prada 2 press tour. But she saved the most special homage for last: On April 29, Hathaway traded custom Louis Vuitton or Versace for that green, leopard-trimmed coat seen in the first film. (You know the one.)

Despite having access to one of Hollywood's most coveted costume archives, Hathaway has only worn custom or fresh-from-the-runway designs this month. Turns out, she was just saving her vintage pull for the right moment—and one of the press tour's final nights. After her Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon interview, Hathaway was all smiles wearing the opening coat in The Devil Wears Prada's post-makeover montage. (I'd be beaming too, if I pulled off a recreation this iconic.)

"Vogue" by Madonna seemed to be playing in Hathaway's head, while she flaunted its leopard-print collar, matching cuffs, and emerald wool, all still in pristine condition. Horizontal darting atop her torso, plus two columns of cascading, square-shaped buttons told fashion girls it was indeed the same 3.1 Phillip Lim pea coat. Even the curvature of the collar's leopard spots hadn't changed one bit.

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Anne Hathaway showcased her most impressive Devil Wears Prada 2 look: that green coat from the first film. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Hathaway was the spitting image of her younger self, but stylist Erin Walsh's accessory swaps made it suitable for grown-up Andy. Walsh kept the statement sunglasses, except this Bulgari pair leaned more cat-eye than her circa-2006 Chanel shades. Then, Andy's Kate Spade giraffe-printed handbag was noticeably missing from her shoulder. Its pony-hair garnish would've aligned perfectly with the rising spring trend, though.

The Oscar winner also opted out of Andy's stark white gloves. Two decades ago, they certainly upped the coat's Jackie Kennedy-esque charm. In 2026, the coat-and-gloves combination might've bordered on outdated. Hathaway's finishing touch instead? A chocolate-brown, slingback take on the naked shoe trend. Her perfect pedicure peeked through each pointy toe box's mesh—a modern swerve on Hathaway's part, while the first film's gold Giuseppe Zanotti heels remained a part of fashion history.

20 years ago, Hathaway first wore the green coat in The Devil Wears Prada. (Image credit: Alamy)

Andy's "lumpy" cerulean blue sweater, newsboy caps, and those thigh-high Chanel boots have stayed in storage during The Devil Wears Prada 2 press run. Even Hathaway's favorite coat from the montage hasn't made its return yet. "I think that is one of the most timeless costumes I've ever gotten to wear," Hathaway told Vogue, referencing a stark white coat from Yigal Azrouel. (It was Andy's third outfit change while traipsing around Manhattan.)

Still, Hathaway has paid tribute to Andy in her own updated ways. For instance, Walsh dressed her in Sacai's Fall 2026 reimagining of the cerulean sweater on the Tokyo stop. Not-quite-turquoise, not-quite-lapis yarn elevated the status symbol with rubbed cuffs, fringed tiers, and an off-the-shoulder neckline. It felt like something Andy would wear to Runway today—and something she certainly wouldn't spill corn chowder on.

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Believe it or not, The Devil Wears Prada 2 is hours away from hitting theaters. Time flies by when you're having fun, right? If this is Hathaway's final method moment, she certainly went out on top. You never know, though. Maybe she has a surprise up her sleeve for a screening this weekend. She has just enough time to give the Chanel thigh-highs another go.

TOPICS Anne Hathaway