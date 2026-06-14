Princess Charlotte's adoration of Jellycat's range of plushies and cute products such as bag charms and keychains is no secret. Even Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's daughter, Princess Lilibet, has shown love for the adorable brand. Now, King Charles appears to have taken notice of the growing Jellycat-inspired plushie trend.

Royal Family fans are able to shop a plethora of products in the Royal Collection Trust Shop, and in person at royal properties such as Buckingham Palace. The latest items to appear in the Royal Family's online store are a range of stuffed toys relating to regal afternoon teas.

One of the items is a "smiling teapot plush keyring," described as "a charming character inspired by our iconic Great Exhibition range and a playful addition to our Tea at the Palace collection."

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Joining the teapot is a matching fluffy teacup, a cucumber sandwich plush keychain, and a strawberry cupcake keychain.

As emotional support accessories remain all the rage in 2026, it seems likely that King Charles's latest product release will be a big hit with royal fans.

King Charles has introduced a range of plushies to the Buckingham Palace store. (Image credit: Royal Collection Trust Shop)

Last year, Lilibet appeared on Meghan's Instagram account carrying Jellycat's Amuseable Rainbow Bag, which retails for $40.

Meanwhile, when Prince William was gifted two Jellycat toys for his kids—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—in May 2025, he replied (via the Daily Mail ), "My children will love these...They are children's currency."

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New plushies available to shop at Buckingham Palace. (Image credit: Royal Collection Trust Shop)

As King Charles is known to take style tips from his granddaughter, Princess Charlotte, by wearing friendship bracelets she's made for him, it seems entirely likely he drew inspiration from her stuffed toy collection for his latest Royal Collection Trust products.