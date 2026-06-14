Princess Charlotte's Jellycat Adoration Seems to Have Influenced King Charles's Latest Buckingham Palace Product Range
The little royal's plushie collection appears to have started a trend.
Princess Charlotte's adoration of Jellycat's range of plushies and cute products such as bag charms and keychains is no secret. Even Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's daughter, Princess Lilibet, has shown love for the adorable brand. Now, King Charles appears to have taken notice of the growing Jellycat-inspired plushie trend.
Royal Family fans are able to shop a plethora of products in the Royal Collection Trust Shop, and in person at royal properties such as Buckingham Palace. The latest items to appear in the Royal Family's online store are a range of stuffed toys relating to regal afternoon teas.
One of the items is a "smiling teapot plush keyring," described as "a charming character inspired by our iconic Great Exhibition range and a playful addition to our Tea at the Palace collection."
Joining the teapot is a matching fluffy teacup, a cucumber sandwich plush keychain, and a strawberry cupcake keychain.
As emotional support accessories remain all the rage in 2026, it seems likely that King Charles's latest product release will be a big hit with royal fans.
Last year, Lilibet appeared on Meghan's Instagram account carrying Jellycat's Amuseable Rainbow Bag, which retails for $40.
Meanwhile, when Prince William was gifted two Jellycat toys for his kids—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—in May 2025, he replied (via the Daily Mail), "My children will love these...They are children's currency."
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As King Charles is known to take style tips from his granddaughter, Princess Charlotte, by wearing friendship bracelets she's made for him, it seems entirely likely he drew inspiration from her stuffed toy collection for his latest Royal Collection Trust products.
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Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.