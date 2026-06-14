Sofia Richie Grainge's Prada Shoes Combine 2026's Ballet Sneaker Craze With a Trend-Defying Animal Print
It girls also refuse to part with their track jackets.
Sofia Richie Grainge might have taken some time out of the spotlight to welcome her second baby, but she's well aware of 2026's burgeoning trends. In an Instagram post, Richie Grainge shared a carousel of photos documenting a trip to Japan, during which she embraced the celeb-beloved ballet sneaker trend.
As well as sharing pictures featuring her two children, whom she shares with husband Elliott Grainge, the SRG Atelier founder posed in a pair of Prada's Collapse Re-Nylon and Printed Ayers Leather Sneakers in Black/Stone Gray. The sleek footwear features a snakeskin print, along with black nylon cut-out sections.
The model and designer paired her ballet sneakers with baggy black pants and a black halter top. Her new baby also made a cameo in some of the snaps.
After declaring her love for the ballet sneaker trend—which has been embraced by everyone from Rihanna to Hailey Bieber—Richie Grainge also confirmed that It girls refuse to give up their track jackets. The model opted for an Adidas Originals x Song for the Mute 007 Track Top, which retails for $200.
The track jacket trend took over Fall 2025, but fashion girls like Richie Grainge and Kendall Jenner have been unable to stop wearing the sporty style.
In another snap, Richie Grainge could be seen pushing a stroller while carrying The Row's sold-out Astra Bowling Canvas Bag and wearing a baggy white T-shirt.
Judging by Richie Grainge's outfits, it seems as though track jackets and ballet sneakers are here to stay in 2026.
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Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.