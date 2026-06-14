Sofia Richie Grainge's Prada Shoes Combine 2026's Ballet Sneaker Craze With a Trend-Defying Animal Print

Sofia Richie Grainge might have taken some time out of the spotlight to welcome her second baby, but she's well aware of 2026's burgeoning trends. In an Instagram post, Richie Grainge shared a carousel of photos documenting a trip to Japan, during which she embraced the celeb-beloved ballet sneaker trend.

As well as sharing pictures featuring her two children, whom she shares with husband Elliott Grainge, the SRG Atelier founder posed in a pair of Prada's Collapse Re-Nylon and Printed Ayers Leather Sneakers in Black/Stone Gray. The sleek footwear features a snakeskin print, along with black nylon cut-out sections.

The model and designer paired her ballet sneakers with baggy black pants and a black halter top. Her new baby also made a cameo in some of the snaps.

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Sofia Richie Grainge hops on the ballet sneaker trend. (Image credit: Instagram/@sofiagrainge)

Prada Collapse Re-Nylon and Printed Ayers Leather Sneakers in Black/Stone Gray $1,390 at Prada US

Sofia Richie Grainge in Japan. (Image credit: Instagram/@sofiagrainge)

After declaring her love for the ballet sneaker trend—which has been embraced by everyone from Rihanna to Hailey Bieber—Richie Grainge also confirmed that It girls refuse to give up their track jackets. The model opted for an Adidas Originals x Song for the Mute 007 Track Top, which retails for $200.

The track jacket trend took over Fall 2025, but fashion girls like Richie Grainge and Kendall Jenner have been unable to stop wearing the sporty style.

Sofia Richie Grainge wearing an Adidas track jacket. (Image credit: Instagram/@sofiagrainge)

Adidas Song for the Mute 007 Track Top $200 at Adidas US

In another snap, Richie Grainge could be seen pushing a stroller while carrying The Row's sold-out Astra Bowling Canvas Bag and wearing a baggy white T-shirt.

Sofia Richie Grainge carries The Row's sold-out Astra Bowling Canvas Bag. (Image credit: Instagram/@sofiagrainge)

Judging by Richie Grainge's outfits, it seems as though track jackets and ballet sneakers are here to stay in 2026.

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Shop Outfits Inspired by Sofia Richie Grainge