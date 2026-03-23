The Devil Wears Prada 2 is still weeks away from its May 1 release, but Anne Hathaway is already getting into method-dressing mode. In the first film, her character, Andy Sachs, trots through NYC in a leopard, fur-trimmed green coat. Fast forward to March 22, 2026, and Hathaway's Michael Kors coat for a trip to Milan boasted the still-relevant print trend from neck-to-hem. And this time, she used it to style white jeans in a way even Miranda Priestly would approve.

A week after Hathaway attended the 2026 Oscars in Valentino, she popped up in Milan with her husband and sons. Michael Kors's Fall 2024 "Balmacaan" outerwear—a loose overcoat with raglan sleeves—spoiled any plans of keeping a low-profile. The $9,350 coat's Peter Pan collar and spotted, calf-hair sheen made Hathaway impossible to miss.

Hathaway kept the surprises coming by pairing the coat with flared white jeans. Normally, darker blues are the shade celebrities reach for when they're styling maximalist leopard prints. But the Oscar-winner is the latest fashion girl—behind Bella Hadid, Elle Fanning, and Sienna Miller—to trade indigo for a stark-white wash.

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Anne Hathaway arrived in Milan dressed in a leopard-print coat, white jeans, and Chloé clogs. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Michael Kors Jaguar Print Calf Hair Balmacaan $9,350 at Michael Kors

To finish, Hathway layered in one more homage to her character, Chloé's Jeanette Clogs. You may recognize their studded trim, belted leather uppers, and wooden platform soles from the Fall 2024 collection, creative director Chemena Kamali's debut fashion show. To this day, Kamali still spotlights the 1970s-inspired silhouette on her runway. Now, they're a bona fide hero piece in boho's current, Chloé-led revival—and in Hathaway's The Devil Wears Prada 2 shoe wardrobe.

According to on-set paparazzi pictures, white jeans didn't earn a starring role in Hathaway's The Devil Wears Prada 2 costume rack. Chloé's clog-adjacent shoes, on the other hand, were spotted as early as day one. Another wooden platform pair peeked out from beneath a multi-color Gabriela Hearst dress on July 21, 2025.

Here's hoping both Hathaway's Michael Kors coat and Chloé clogs will reappear during the sequel's press tour—and in the same "groundbreaking" twist on snow-white denim.

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