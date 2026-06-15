No More "Private" Compromises: Ex-Prince Andrew Has Been Totally Banned From Garter Day by King Charles

King Charles has implemented a slew of changes within the Royal Family in 2026, many of which relate to his brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. The former Prince Andrew found himself mentioned in a plethora of documents contained in the Jeffrey Epstein files, leading to a permanent Royal Family demotion. Now, royal sources are discussing the alleged ban Andrew has been given regarding several regal events he previously attended.

On June 15, King Charles joined Princess Kate and Prince William for the Order of the Garter service at Windsor Castle, which honors the achievements of people throughout the country and inducts them into the special group. The ex-Duke of York was a member of the Order and previously attended Garter Day annually, either publicly or privately.

Discussing the huge change for Andrew, one royal source told the Daily Express, "He's become used to watching his family celebrate Trooping [the Colour] without him, but Garter Day will be a really tough day for him."

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"Garter Day will be a really tough day for him," a source claimed. (Image credit: Getty Images/Chris Jackson/AFP via Getty Images)

When King Charles removed Andrew's royal titles and banished him from his public role within the Royal Family, he also removed Andrew's membership to the Order of the Garter.

The source continued, "It's one of those days that reminds him of all that he's lost. He's feeling more isolated than ever; he's completely alone."

“He's become used to watching his family celebrate...without him." (Image credit: PETER NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images)

In 2025, King Charles reportedly made a special allowance for his brother regarding Garter Day. As a source previously told the Express , "He won't participate in the procession but he has been invited to the lunch and investiture."

According to the outlet, Prince Andrew's "inclusion in the private aspects [was] seen as a compromise by both sides." But in 2026, there will be no such concession for the disgraced royal.