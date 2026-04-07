Carolyn Chang couldn’t leave Paris without them. “They were exactly what I’ve been looking for: young, unique, and fun-looking ballet flats,” the New York City-based fashion creator says. “A forever statement piece.”

The flats in question were Chanel’s multi-animal-print pony-hair pair from Matthieu Blazy’s Spring 2026 debut collection. The only problem: every editor, It girl, merchandiser, and stylist in town for Paris Fashion Week last month seemed to have the same idea. Chang went to buy the leopard-and Bambi-speckled shoes at the 31 Rue Cambon flagship between runway shows, but “it was a zoo—people were running around like crazy.” She compared the scene less to a luxury shopping experience than to The Purge. According to The New York Times, a woman even grabbed Chanel’s cap-toe pony-hair flats off another woman’s feet.

A sales associate broke the news: it would be well over an hour before Chang could even begin shopping. She made an appointment for the following day and successfully walked out with the $1,425 ballet flats sending hundreds of fashion girls into PHP (pony-hair psychosis) and straight into credit card debt.

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Carolyn Chang showing off her Chanel pony hair flats upon returning to NYC. (Image credit: Courtesy of Carolyn Chang)

The fervor for Chanel’s pony hair ​flats only intensified when the Spring 2026 lineup hit stores in New York City a few weeks later. Fashion content creator Sophie Cohen, who “couldn't stop thinking about the pony hair flats after seeing them at PFW,” waited in line for over an hour just to get inside the Madison Ave location. Upon entering, a Chanel sales associate told her they’d already sold out. “Luckily, a friend I had made in line happened to be trying them on, and they didn't fit her, so she passed them off to me,” says Cohen. “I got one of the last pairs.”

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Sophie Cohen in her hard-earned pair. (Image credit: Sophie Cohen)

Not all fashion girls have been as fortunate in securing Chanel’s pony-hair flats. (The leather is derived from cow or goat hide, not actual ponies, by the way.) Those who struck out in-store, or who don’t live near one of the select Chanel boutiques carrying the Spring 2026 collection, are turning to luxury fashion sourcers to do the treasure hunting for them.

Gab Waller tells Marie Claire that, over her eight years in sourcing, “Chanel’s pony-hair ballet flats have become one of her most requested styles to date, across all brands and categories.”

London-based personal shopper Tara Mouzannar is receiving around 50 requests a day for the Chanel shoe. “What’s striking is the urgency clients are showing,” says Mouzannar, whose Instagram, @sourcedbytara, is flooded with desperate DMs and follow-ups about the pony-hair flats. “There’s a scarcity, a moment, around the shoes. It’s not about having the logo; it’s about having the item itself. That’s when you know something has genuinely captured the zeitgeist.”

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A close-up look at the Chanel ballet flats inciting worldwide pandemonium. (Image credit: Courtesy of Sourcewhere)

Erica Wright, founder of the fashion sourcing platform Sourcewhere, identifies Blazy himself as a key force behind the ballet flat’s boom. “Requests are coming in steadily across different regions, which suggests this isn’t isolated hype but a broader, sustained response to the collection,” says Wright, who started receiving requests for Chanel’s pony-hair flats “within hours” of the Spring 2026 collection landing in stores. “That first chapter [for a brand under a new designer] always carries a level of significance, particularly for clients who closely follow shifts in creative direction.” Some archivists would argue that $1,425 is a fair price to pay for a piece of fashion history.

But Chanel’s flats becoming the most coveted shoe in the world is about more than just the fashion hype machine. The mixed-print design also aligns with where the market is trending—toward fashion that’s fun and even a little freaky. “What Blazy’s done with the pony-hair ballet flat is create something that’s simultaneously special and classic,” explains Mouzannar. “Clients are moving away from basic monogrammed pieces now. They want texture, pattern, something with personality—items that feel crafted and considered rather than just logo-driven.”

Plus, pony hai, which has steadily risen in popularity in recent seasons, still has “lasting appeal,” Wright adds. “It brings texture and depth to a silhouette that is otherwise very classic, creating something that feels elevated without being overly directional.” In other words, it reads as timeless rather than explicitly trendy.

Tara Mouzannar wearing the shoes that have sent her sourcing requests through the roof. (Image credit: Courtesy of Tara Mouzannar)

The eclectic, textured ballet flat is especially appealing to shoppers who didn’t always resonate with the Chanel woman Blazy’s predecessor, Virginie Viard, had in mind. During Viard’s tenure, the fashion house skewed prim and proper, with collections populated by modest cuts and easily recognizable brand signatures: sweet camellia motifs, tweed skirt suits, and LBDs. Chanel’s cap-toe ballet flats were typically rendered in black and tan, with a pastel pink here and there.

Now comes Blazy, with his joyful, explosive mix of print, color, and texture. “This new era of Chanel feels unfamiliar and new, which is what I think makes it so iconic already,” says Chang. “It feels like there’s new life in a heritage luxury brand that had been playing it safe for so long.” Younger consumers who never saw themselves as Viard’s demure Chanel lady suddenly like the idea of a life clad in double Cs and No. 5. The pony-hair flats aren’t just fun for the season; they become an investment in a future wardrobe.

That is, if you can get your hands on a pair. Availability at select Chanel boutiques remains scarce, and while luxury sourcers are magicians in many ways, they can’t make the shoes appear out of thin air. But Cohen did leave Chanel’s Madison Avenue store with a hot tip: “For the girlies still trying to find them, I did hear there might be a restock in the New York SoHo store soon…”

Shop a Wider Edit of Pony Hair Flats

The mania of Chanel's specific pair aside, pony hair flats are spiking on their own as an unexpected spring shoe trend. To quantify it: According to the global fashion shopping platform Lyst, searches for the shoe are up 103 percent quarter over quarter. Keep scrolling to shop an edit of the best pony hair flats on the 2026 market, Chanel's excluded.