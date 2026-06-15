Zendaya Elevates the Fringe Trend It Girls Can't Stop Styling for Summer 2026

It's only been two months since Zendaya's The Drama press tour wrapped, but I missed her takes on 2026 runway trends. Luckily for me, she returned to the red carpet on June 15 in Madrid, ready to method dress for Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The fringe trend and Tom Holland were her plus-ones.

I didn't expect to wake up to a brand-new Zendaya number this morning. The third installment of Marvel's new Spider-Man universe doesn't hit theaters until July 31. Since she'll be promoting The Odyssey at the same time, she had to get a head start on step-and-repeats.

Stylist Law Roach (the image architect behind each of her Spider-Man press tour wardrobes) cherry-picked a strapless little black dress from Christian Cowan's Fall 2026 fashion show. Floral lace stretched from the midi's sweetheart neckline, past its corseted waist, and across her hips asymmetrically. Then, a satin, hip-to-thigh sash gave way to the dress's spider-y skirt trend.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

Zendaya stole the show at the Spider-Man: Brand New Day premiere in the fringe trend. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Elongated, calf-sweeping fringe added texture to an otherwise classic LBD. It mirrored the same diagonal, high-low silhouette as the waistline's bow-tied hem, but make it semi-sheer. The spaghetti-slim strands swished like a spiderweb on a windy day when Zendaya walked.

That said, it seems the A-lister is reviving her method dressing ways slowly but surely. She did the same for the sequel, Spider-Man: Far From Home, beginning with subtle cobweb earrings before they covered her entire Valentino gown.

Just look at how luxe Zendaya's fringe is in motion. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Even her accessories felt decidedly method, especially $19,510 diamond and sapphire earrings from Stefere. Each gemstone dangled in contrasting lengths, much like her dress's fringe.

To finish, the Euphoria actor reunited with her signature Christian Louboutin So Kate Pumps, a recognizable Rolex watch, and her Jessica McCormack wedding band. That's right, she's saving her engagement ring's five-carat, east-west sparkler for another red carpet premiere.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Leave it to Zendaya to make diamonds and sapphires feel method. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While Zendaya and Tom Holland's wedding photos remain under lock and key, they made up for lost couple looks at the Spider-Man: Brand New Day premiere. Holland matched his wife's energy in a black suit, stacked over a matching tie and a Spider-Man red button-down.

The Monday afternoon affair marked Zendaya and Holland's first red carpet together as a married couple. They also haven't walked one together since the final Spider-Man: No Way Home screening in 2021. With The Odyssey press tour also in the queue, expect more Tomdaya moments this summer than you've seen all decade.

Zendaya and Tom Holland chose black looks cut from the same spider-y cloth. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While a Zendaya and Holland sighting might be rare, the fringe trend certainly isn't. Tassels like Zendaya's swooshed down Chanel, Loewe, Alaïa, McQueen, Balenciaga, Elie Saab, and Balmain's Spring 2026 runways. It wasn't long before Anya Taylor-Joy, Jennifer Lopez, Dakota Johnson, Sabrina Carpenter, and more traded full-coverage outfits for revealing fringe. One thing is clear: the trend is a fun and flirty way to add movement to seemingly straightforward styles.