This time last year, Marie Claire declared '80s-inspired leather bombers the season's It-jacket. Everyone from Hailey Bieber to Bella Hadid wore the statement piece in the style of Saint Laurent's runway. On November 4, just as editors prepped to reveal the leather bomber's successor, Hadid made a case for its second coming. This time, it's looking much more boho-inspired than before.

Before lunch on Tuesday, Hadid was photographed outside San Vicente Bungalows in the heart of West Hollywood. Even so, the paparazzi pics looked straight out of a high-fashion campaign starring her distressed calfskin jacket. Key features: a popped collar and a belted waist.

Contrary to the elongated leather bombers of yesteryear, Hadid's cropped rendition stopped well above her waistline. The short trim further emphasized each oversize sleeve.

Bella Hadid turned lunch into an accidental step-and-repeat. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Hadid layered the brown bomber over a knee-grazing, butter yellow skirt, which appeared to be an undercover midi dress. White and amber embroidery helped marry the two contrasting shades.

Yellow and brown dominated the color combination conversation during the Spring 2026 circuit, where Dries Van Noten, Ferragamo, Tod's, and Burberry played in a similar palette. When she wasn't walking the runway, it's clear Hadid was taking notes.

A model wore black and yellow for Ferragamo. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Similarly, brown and yellow popped up on Tod's Spring 2026 catwalk. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Chocolate brown skipped her skirt and resurfaced by way of two-tone vintage Chanel pumps. Hadid's satchel, on the other hand, introduced a new tint to the color story: burgundy. The top-handle messenger bag appeared to be a vintage Mondani find. Similar models sell on eBay for under $30, making them even more accessible than vintage Coach.

Its leather hue only added to her set's Spring 2026 appeal. Isabel Marant, Sportmax, and Calvin Klein coupled up butter yellow and burgundy with a second thought.

Butter yellow and burgundy felt surprisingly unified in Calvin Klein's collection. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Spring 2026 runway shows presented plenty of leather bombers to prompt the trend's return. Name any of-the-moment brand with a boho-bent—Zimmermann, Chloé, and beyond—you'll spot an option in their latest line, paired to '70s-reminiscent lace, crochet, and contrasting color combinations. Should Hadid keep this up, the upcoming season could stock her closet to the brim.

Shop Leather Bombers Inspired by Bella Hadid