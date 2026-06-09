Gigi and Bella Hadid's personal styles are so distinct, I've always been able to tell them apart. They might be the world's only sisters that leave each other's closets alone. But Gigi Hadid's Instagram post on June 8 made me do a double take: She styled a jeans and cowboy boots outfit fresh from Bella's Western-chic collection.

It seems the Hadids recently spent some time together at Bella's Fort Worth, Texas, ranch. Gigi went full Bella mode for the reunion, riding horses, savoring bonfires, and dressing the part. One photo captured Gigi in classic Americana pieces ready for a day on the ranch. Up top, she kept it casual in a sleeveless white tank. Baggy vertical ribbing made the basic a bit more rugged than Kylie Jenner or Anya Taylor-Joy's.

All in all, this cowgirl top was made to be worn with jeans. Gigi stayed true to the straight-leg trend, but they certainly weren't the same style she wore with mesh ballet flats last week. Subtle patchwork squares atop her knees set them apart from the rest of her denim collection. Props to her for finding a pair with hems wide enough for cowboy boots. That could be a skill she picked up from her horse girl sister.

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Gigi Hadid wore jeans, cowboy boots, and a tank top the Bella way. (Image credit: @gigihadid)

Gigi's boots had to have been a vintage find. Crinkled leather atop each embroidered, terracotta shaft and chocolate-covered upper suggested they lived a long life on another cowgirl's shoe rack. Maybe that's precisely why Gigi gravitated toward them. This specific color combination suggested she scored them from Justin Roper, a bootmaker right there in Fort Worth.

Justin Boots Truman 11" Full Quill Ostrich $489.95 at justinboots.com

To finish, Gigi committed to the country-cool bit with a black cowboy hat, which appeared to be on loan from Bella. Two years ago, the latter supermodel styled an almost identical cap at a Kemo Sabe pop-up during New York Fashion Week.

I wouldn't be surprised if Gigi didn't bring a single suitcase to Fort Worth. That's how spot on her country-coded Bella recreation looked. In March 2025, the 'Ôrəbella founder's signature Texas style resurfaced in NYC. First, she tucked a familiar white tank top into high-waisted jeans. (They were completely patchwork-less, though.)

Then, she stacked each stovepipe-straight leg over brown cowboy boots. Bella wasn't in Texas anymore, so she opted out of cowboy hat. But her Saint Laurent tote's grommeted, chocolate suede made up for any lost rodeo-ready energy.

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Last year, Bella Hadid wore a shockingly similar country set in NYC. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Now that Gigi has experienced life (and looks) on a ranch, I'd say it's time for Bella to jet to her neck of the woods: a penthouse in NoHo, Manhattan. Imagine seeing both Hadids wearing Guest In Residence knitwear, summer color trends, and mesh ballet flats around NYC. My sister and I would have no choice but to channel their off-duty outfits.

However, something tells me Bella would feel more at home at Gigi's Pennsylvania farm house. No matter where they meet next, here's hoping their summer styles overlap more often.

Shop Country-Chic Jeans Outfits Inspired by Gigi Hadid