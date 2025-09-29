Saint Laurent Inspires Hailey Bieber to Revive the "Played Out" Butter Yellow Color Trend She Once Denounced
The model ate her own words and this look.
On Sept. 29, the first day of Paris Fashion Week, Hailey Bieber cashed in her invitation to Saint Laurent's Spring 2026 show. Ever the little black dress supporter, the VIP front row attendee began her first fashion month 'fit with a wholly unexpected item.
Bieber headed straight for the boudoir, sporting summer's lace-trimmed shorts trend. The pair were a sumptuous shade of butter yellow, though in July, Bieber swore the popular shade was "played out." She effectively revoked her viral statement, styling the bottoms alongside an up-and-coming fall 2025 outerwear craze.
The windbreaker's comeback—which started brewing in spring of 2025—made its way to Saint Laurent's show in a big way. Bieber sported a two-tone jacket, which featured a cinnamon orange front against contrasting paprika sleeves. Olive green hardware—along the quarter-zip neckline and horizontal pocket—upped the multi-hue color story. Brown sheer tights and crimson mules finished the Rhode founder's color-blocked look.
The look was a popular one among YSL's guests. Charli XCX pulled off the same unconventional formula: lace-trimmed shorts and a multi-color windbreaker. The only difference? Charli's oversize pullover tapped into the tomato red trend, hers with royal blue detailing. Her shorts, on the other hand, were salmon pink. Perhaps another food-inspired fad is in the queue?
Bieber and Charli's windbreakers have yet to pop up on the catwalk, suggesting they're unreleased Vaccarello straight from the design studio. While you await their supposed debut—whether it be this season or next—shop similar outerwear below. Extra points if itty-bitty bloomers peek out from underneath.
Shop Hailey Bieber's Color-Blocked Look
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.