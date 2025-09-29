On Sept. 29, the first day of Paris Fashion Week, Hailey Bieber cashed in her invitation to Saint Laurent's Spring 2026 show. Ever the little black dress supporter, the VIP front row attendee began her first fashion month 'fit with a wholly unexpected item.

Bieber headed straight for the boudoir, sporting summer's lace-trimmed shorts trend. The pair were a sumptuous shade of butter yellow, though in July, Bieber swore the popular shade was "played out." She effectively revoked her viral statement, styling the bottoms alongside an up-and-coming fall 2025 outerwear craze.

The windbreaker's comeback—which started brewing in spring of 2025—made its way to Saint Laurent's show in a big way. Bieber sported a two-tone jacket, which featured a cinnamon orange front against contrasting paprika sleeves. Olive green hardware—along the quarter-zip neckline and horizontal pocket—upped the multi-hue color story. Brown sheer tights and crimson mules finished the Rhode founder's color-blocked look.

Hailey Bieber revived the color trend she once denounced, alongside several other food-inspired hues. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The look was a popular one among YSL's guests. Charli XCX pulled off the same unconventional formula: lace-trimmed shorts and a multi-color windbreaker. The only difference? Charli's oversize pullover tapped into the tomato red trend, hers with royal blue detailing. Her shorts, on the other hand, were salmon pink. Perhaps another food-inspired fad is in the queue?

Charli XCX matched Hailey's energy in lace-trimmed shorts and a windbreaker. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bieber and Charli's windbreakers have yet to pop up on the catwalk, suggesting they're unreleased Vaccarello straight from the design studio. While you await their supposed debut—whether it be this season or next—shop similar outerwear below. Extra points if itty-bitty bloomers peek out from underneath.

Shop Hailey Bieber's Color-Blocked Look

