You Can Thank Eva Longoria for Your New Favorite Unexpected Spring Color Combination
She broke up her monochromatic streak for a worthy trend.
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No matter what project she's promoting, monochromatic matching sets have consistently played a starring role in Eva Longoria's press tour wardrobe. On April 7, though, she switched things up, and introduced us to a spring color combination we didn't see coming.
To spread the world about her new show, Searching for France, on The Today Show, Longoria stepped out in a gray three-piece suit from Antonio Marras. Stylist Maeve Reilly stacked a sweetheart-neckline corset beneath a matching collarless jacket, both of which boasted burgundy boning details, and matching high-rise trousers. Blink, and you might miss her pointy, merlot-colored pumps. The Desperate Housewives star's manicure added another, more vibrant shade of red to the color story.
Gray has been Longoria's go-to neutral for years, especially in suit form. For instance, she attended the 2023 Savannah Film Festival in an oversize blazer, vest, and wide-leg trousers in the hue, paired to black mesh pumps.Article continues below
She tapped her trademark shade again in October 2024 with a polo-style dress from Rowen Rose and matching double-breasted coat.
Being that her bestie is Victoria Beckham, it's no surprise Longoria keeps tabs on the major runway trends, especially when it comes to color combinations. We saw a lot of gray and red pairings on the Spring 2026 runways at shows like Jean Paul Gaultier, Miu Miu, and Valentino: JPG added dimension to a sculptural, charcoal matching set with burgundy accents; Miu Miu dressed down the polished hues with a zip-up hoodie underneath a crocheted apron dress; and Valentino paired a red jacket with gray, straight-leg trousers.
These fashion shows displayed rather avant-garde imaginings of red and gray, but Longoria proved it can be worn casually, much like Kendall Jenner did with her navy blue and burgundy look. Spice up your spring palette by shopping the curated edit below.
Shop the Gray and Burgundy Color Combination Inspired by Eva Longoria
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Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.