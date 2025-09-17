Eva Longoria's Signature Color Combination Gets a Cozy Overhaul With Chunky Sneakers
She gave her sky-high stilettos an afternoon off.
The no white after Labor Day rule doesn't apply to Eva Longoria. In fact, she's reclaimed the fashion faux pas twice this week so far.
Most recently, on September 17, she was spotted in New York's SoHo neighborhood wearing it from head to toe. Even her chunky sneakers got the memo. Every feature was white, starting with flat rubber treads, rounded uppers, and thick laces. The brand behind Longoria's shoes is still a mystery. Luckily for fans, the market is stocked with similar styles, including pairs from Michael Kors, Celine, Sorel, and Golden Goose. You can't go wrong with either one.
Longoria didn't stop there. She styled the platforms with all-white attire, proving once again the Labor Day law is merely a suggestion. After back-to-back press outfits, she kept it casual in an oversize sweatsuit. A hood-less quarter-zip resumed the stark white theme. It was only right to wear the crewneck with the matching sweatpants. They looked just as cozy as the top-half of her look, presumably because of the non-elasticized hems.
The day prior, Longoria debuted the elevated equivalent of her loungewear look. Stylist Maeve Reilly outfitted a high-neck little white dress from Et Ochs for Longoria's appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers. Zoom in and you'll see the asymmetrical waistband, which connected the skintight bodice to her chiffon skirt. The monochrome continued onto ultra-pointy pumps.
This time last year, Longoria made another case for post-Labor Day whites. First, she walked L'Oréal Paris' runway during Paris Fashion Week in a sculptural high-low dress. Its plunging neckline served as the perfect backdrop for a diamond pendant necklace.
A month later, she traveled to Good Morning America's studios in—you guessed it—all white. After her live interview, Longoria waved to fans in a $2,500 shirt dress from Maticevski, featuring a V-shaped neckline, oversize sleeves, and a ankle-length pencil skirt. Matching stilettos gave the dress a proper daytime finish.
Last year, dad-ish sneakers didn't make the cut in Longoria's snowy fashion streak. She went with back-to-back heels instead. Now, it seems Jennifer Lopez, Selena Gomez, and Jennifer Lawrence have inspired the actor to prioritize comfort and style equally. Seasonal trends, like brown sneakers, may come and go, but an A-lister's penchant for white trainers is forever.
