I'll be the first to admit that, when it comes to fashion, I'm a color hater. I'm a true minimalist, what can I say? However, I can be easily swayed into trying something a touch more expressive, if I find the right piece. That's what happened when I perused J.Crew's site and stumbled upon its new arrivals for spring. Suddenly, I'm all about the season's biggest color trends—they're that good.

If J.Crew has any say in the matter, Spring 2026 is all about bright, punchy, unexpected colors. The retailer's latest collection is chock-full of shades we've seen splashed across runways, street style, and red carpets. Think: persimmon and mossy green, both of which were spotted all over the Fall 2026 shows at New York Fashion Week. (The latter is featured across lightweight jackets, sweaters, and office-friendly dresses. Dare I say, it may be my new favorite neutral?)

There's a whole rainbow of spring colors waiting to be discovered in J.Crew's new-in section. Ahead, shop the finds I, a minimalist-wardrobe enthusiast, am getting behind this season. From cool blue pants to a lavender purple Rollneck sweater, these finds are sure to brighten up your outfit rotation.