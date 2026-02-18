I'm Going All in on Spring's Biggest Color Trends, Thanks to J.Crew's New Arrivals
Goodbye, classic pastels. Hello, persimmon, moss green, and cool blue.
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Delivered daily
Marie Claire Daily
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Sent weekly on Saturday
Marie Claire Self Checkout
Exclusive access to expert shopping and styling advice from Nikki Ogunnaike, Marie Claire's editor-in-chief.
Once a week
Maire Claire Face Forward
Insider tips and recommendations for skin, hair, makeup, nails and more from Hannah Baxter, Marie Claire's beauty director.
Once a week
Livingetc
Your shortcut to the now and the next in contemporary home decoration, from designing a fashion-forward kitchen to decoding color schemes, and the latest interiors trends.
Delivered Daily
Homes & Gardens
The ultimate interior design resource from the world's leading experts - discover inspiring decorating ideas, color scheming know-how, garden inspiration and shopping expertise.
I'll be the first to admit that, when it comes to fashion, I'm a color hater. I'm a true minimalist, what can I say? However, I can be easily swayed into trying something a touch more expressive, if I find the right piece. That's what happened when I perused J.Crew's site and stumbled upon its new arrivals for spring. Suddenly, I'm all about the season's biggest color trends—they're that good.
If J.Crew has any say in the matter, Spring 2026 is all about bright, punchy, unexpected colors. The retailer's latest collection is chock-full of shades we've seen splashed across runways, street style, and red carpets. Think: persimmon and mossy green, both of which were spotted all over the Fall 2026 shows at New York Fashion Week. (The latter is featured across lightweight jackets, sweaters, and office-friendly dresses. Dare I say, it may be my new favorite neutral?)
There's a whole rainbow of spring colors waiting to be discovered in J.Crew's new-in section. Ahead, shop the finds I, a minimalist-wardrobe enthusiast, am getting behind this season. From cool blue pants to a lavender purple Rollneck sweater, these finds are sure to brighten up your outfit rotation.
This flamingo pink smocked dress simplifies wearing color into the office.
Fashion girls will be wearing bandanas and triangle scarves well into the spring.
Chocolate brown is a cool-girl neutral, no matter the season.
I want this cashmere sweater in every shade J.Crew sells, but especially this royal purple.
Make a button-down shirt feel fresh again with this green pick.
I'd pair these pants with a white T-shirt and loafers for an easy, yet fun spring outfit.
I'm adding a collarless jacket, a favorite of MC fashion editor Lauren Tappan, to my spring wardrobe.
You can never have too many J.Crew sweaters in your collection.
You can easily toss this cardigan over just about any look for a fun pop of color.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.