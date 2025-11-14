A three-time WNBA champion. A two-time MVP. A New York Times best-selling author. A'ja Wilson has done it all. Now, thanks to a sheer little black dress, the Las Vegas Aces athlete can add fashion girl to her list of accolades.

Fresh off her team's WNBA championship win, Wilson stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on November 13. Her late-night look was a total slam dunk, thanks to stylist Casey iCON Billingsley. She made the grandest of all entrances in a long-sleeve Mugler maxi dress. Semi-sheer horizontal stripes stretched from the mock neck beyond the ankle-length hem, though they became more opaque around her bust and hips.

A'ja Wilson was all smiles on The Tonight Show. (Image credit: Getty Images)

You may recognize the motif from Thierry Mugler's most iconic collection: the Fall/Winter 1995 show titled "Cirque d’Hiver." Wilson's "re-edit" dress is Mugler's recent recreation of the runway look, originally modeled by Claudia Schiffer. The original gown debuted nearly three decades ago during the Fall 1995 Couture circuit, a signature show that marked the French label's 20th anniversary.

Initially, Schiffer wore it with a dramatic velvet cape, its lapels and cuffs lined with champagne-colored satin. The high-neck bodice complemented numerous strings of pearls, layered so many times it created a choker collar. A single rose in Schiffer's hair was the cherry on top.

Wilson is the latest A-lister to reimagine the historical look, following Cardi B and Elsa Hosk. The latter model got her hands on the exact Fall 1995 Couture creation at the Cannes Film Festival this summer, down to the pale pink flower.

Flashback to the Mugler Couture show, which inspired A'ja's select. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Wilson didn't wear her signature Nike A'One sneakers with the Mugler maxi, but the basketball shoes still got their close-up during the interview. She showcased the "Candy Corn Queen" colorway: white, orange, and yellow sneakers inspired by Wilson's love of the divisive Halloween treat.

It's one of 14 additions to the A'One collection, which dropped last May. The $115 trainers are already a sneakerhead staple—one happy customer said, "Great for playing sports or just styling with a nice outfit."

A'ja was so proud of her Nike A'Ones on the late-night show. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Wilson may be new to the talk-show tour, but her pre-game tunnel 'fits have always been ones to watch. After a September game, she turned heads in rare runway selects, beginning with a Jan Jan Van Essche Spring 2025 two-piece. She pulled off the funnel-neck trend with ease in an open-back, burgundy, quilted vest.

A few games later, Wilson returned to the tunnel in double Balenciaga: a monogrammed oversize jersey plus matching knee-high boots.

In September, A'ja turned heads in the tunnel (as she often does). (Image credit: @aja22wilson)

A'ja is spearheading the sports jersey trend, too. (Image credit: @aja22wilson)

Wilson told Good Morning America on Nov. 13 she's looking forward to catching up on some R&R during the off-season. Don't worry: When she's out in public, she's still going to score some major runway looks.