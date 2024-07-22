Until this morning, I had no idea which basketball team Caitlin Clark played for. I did, however, know she has an impressive designer bag collection, an affinity for bras-as-tops, and a deep passion for Prada co-ords. That's because the Indiana Fever guard has become something of a style star in recent weeks, creating some much-needed buzz around the WNBA's pre-game tunnel walks.

Clark has a no-fuss sense of style that favors simple sets and clean lines. Her look is down-to-earth and wearable, but with distinct notes of opulence whether that's due to a fresh-from-the-runway handbag or a piece of high-end designer jewelry.

Her latest outfit, styled by Adri Zgirdea, is an excellent example of the latter. This week, the WNBA hosted their All-Star Weekend at Phoenix Convention Center. Though the three-day event provided plenty of fashion fodder to unpack, I'm here to discuss Clark's July 18 look, specifically.

Dipping into her expansive designer catalog, Clark wore a Giorgio Armani mini dress in shimmering taupe. She played up the number's subtle metallic sheen by stacking on an entire store's-worth of Tiffany & Co. jewels.

Caitlin Clark shined on the WNBA All Star red carpet in a sheer Giorgio Armani dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Clark wore several variations of Tiffany's T1 bangle: two in 18k yellow gold with pavé diamonds, and two more in rose gold with diamond encrusting. Her wrists alone were worth $96,000— and I haven't even gotten to the pièce de résistance.

At her neck, there hung a $78,000 necklace from Tiffany's HardWear collection. The design features the collection's signature gauge links in yellow gold with diamond embellishments. In total, Clark's jewels are worth $174,000.

And there's more luxury where that came from. Looking like the poster child for Versace's latest line, Clark carried a Medusa '95 Small Leather Tote Bag and wore the bow-topped sling-backs to match. The white-bright additions matched her ivory manicure perfectly.

Sorry, but there's no getting around it: This look was a slam dunk.