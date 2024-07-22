Caitlin Clark Scores Sheer Neutrals and $174,000 of Tiffany Jewelry for the WNBA All Star Game
The star of All Star Weekend.
Until this morning, I had no idea which basketball team Caitlin Clark played for. I did, however, know she has an impressive designer bag collection, an affinity for bras-as-tops, and a deep passion for Prada co-ords. That's because the Indiana Fever guard has become something of a style star in recent weeks, creating some much-needed buzz around the WNBA's pre-game tunnel walks.
Clark has a no-fuss sense of style that favors simple sets and clean lines. Her look is down-to-earth and wearable, but with distinct notes of opulence whether that's due to a fresh-from-the-runway handbag or a piece of high-end designer jewelry.
Her latest outfit, styled by Adri Zgirdea, is an excellent example of the latter. This week, the WNBA hosted their All-Star Weekend at Phoenix Convention Center. Though the three-day event provided plenty of fashion fodder to unpack, I'm here to discuss Clark's July 18 look, specifically.
Dipping into her expansive designer catalog, Clark wore a Giorgio Armani mini dress in shimmering taupe. She played up the number's subtle metallic sheen by stacking on an entire store's-worth of Tiffany & Co. jewels.
Clark wore several variations of Tiffany's T1 bangle: two in 18k yellow gold with pavé diamonds, and two more in rose gold with diamond encrusting. Her wrists alone were worth $96,000— and I haven't even gotten to the pièce de résistance.
At her neck, there hung a $78,000 necklace from Tiffany's HardWear collection. The design features the collection's signature gauge links in yellow gold with diamond embellishments. In total, Clark's jewels are worth $174,000.
And there's more luxury where that came from. Looking like the poster child for Versace's latest line, Clark carried a Medusa '95 Small Leather Tote Bag and wore the bow-topped sling-backs to match. The white-bright additions matched her ivory manicure perfectly.
Sorry, but there's no getting around it: This look was a slam dunk.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and celebrity style content. With more than nine years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content.Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy.In addition to writing and editing, Kelsey also offers freelance creative consulting services, as well as content creation. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
