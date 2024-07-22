Caitlin Clark Scores Sheer Neutrals and $174,000 of Tiffany Jewelry for the WNBA All Star Game

The star of All Star Weekend.

Caitlin Clark at the wnba all star game
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kelsey Stiegman
By

News

Until this morning, I had no idea which basketball team Caitlin Clark played for. I did, however, know she has an impressive designer bag collection, an affinity for bras-as-tops, and a deep passion for Prada co-ords. That's because the Indiana Fever guard has become something of a style star in recent weeks, creating some much-needed buzz around the WNBA's pre-game tunnel walks.

Clark has a no-fuss sense of style that favors simple sets and clean lines. Her look is down-to-earth and wearable, but with distinct notes of opulence whether that's due to a fresh-from-the-runway handbag or a piece of high-end designer jewelry.

Her latest outfit, styled by Adri Zgirdea, is an excellent example of the latter. This week, the WNBA hosted their All-Star Weekend at Phoenix Convention Center. Though the three-day event provided plenty of fashion fodder to unpack, I'm here to discuss Clark's July 18 look, specifically.

Dipping into her expansive designer catalog, Clark wore a Giorgio Armani mini dress in shimmering taupe. She played up the number's subtle metallic sheen by stacking on an entire store's-worth of Tiffany & Co. jewels.

Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever walks the orange carpet during the 2024 WNBA All-Star Weekend at Phoenix Convention Center on July 18, 2024

Caitlin Clark shined on the WNBA All Star red carpet in a sheer Giorgio Armani dress.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Clark wore several variations of Tiffany's T1 bangle: two in 18k yellow gold with pavé diamonds, and two more in rose gold with diamond encrusting. Her wrists alone were worth $96,000— and I haven't even gotten to the pièce de résistance.

At her neck, there hung a $78,000 necklace from Tiffany's HardWear collection. The design features the collection's signature gauge links in yellow gold with diamond embellishments. In total, Clark's jewels are worth $174,000.

Tiffany HardWear Graduated Link Necklace
Tiffany HardWear Graduated Link Necklace

Tiffany T T1 Wide Diamond Hinged Bangle
Tiffany T T1 Wide Diamond Hinged Bangle

Tiffany T T1 Narrow Pavé Diamond Hinged Bangle
Tiffany T T1 Narrow Pavé Diamond Hinged Bangle

And there's more luxury where that came from. Looking like the poster child for Versace's latest line, Clark carried a Medusa '95 Small Leather Tote Bag and wore the bow-topped sling-backs to match. The white-bright additions matched her ivory manicure perfectly.

Versace Women's Medusa Bow Slingback Pumps
Versace Women's Medusa Bow Slingback Pumps

Medusa 95 Small Leather Tote Bag
Medusa 95 Small Leather Tote Bag

Sorry, but there's no getting around it: This look was a slam dunk.

Kelsey Stiegman
Kelsey Stiegman
Contributor

Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and celebrity style content. With more than nine years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content.Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy.In addition to writing and editing, Kelsey also offers freelance creative consulting services, as well as content creation. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.

