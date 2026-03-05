How to Expertly Fake a Bob, Courtesy of Chappell Roan

Paris Fashion Week has only officially been underway for a few days, and already, my biggest takeaway from the week is that everyone just collectively decided to get a bob without me. First, it was Bella Hadid, and now it looks like Chappell Roan is joining the club.

Roan is currently in Paris, and on March 4, she stopped by the Acne Studios F/W '26 showcase, where she turned heads in a sheer, gray corset dress with a high neck and an asymmetrical hemline. Underneath, she wore gray, floral-printed tights over a pair of black leather pumps. But if you think the outfit sounds gag-worthy, just wait until you see her stunning glam. The "Pink Pony Club" singer painted over her brows to make them invisible and wore dramatic, smokey eye makeup along with a deep burgundy lip color. As for her hair, she normally wears her fiery red curls in long, mermaid-like styles, but this time around she opted for something completely different and wore her hair in a fluffy, chin-length bob.

Chappell Roan wears a chic faux bob during Paris Fashion Week. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Before you panic and put a pair of shears to your tresses in solidarity, Roan's hair was styled by celebrity hairstylist Lacy Redway, who made clear via Instagram that this was a faux bob, meaning she likely tucked or folded the ends of the singer's hair under to achieve the shorter, cropped look. It's a known hack for people who want to play around with short hair without actually making a commitment to it.

A post shared by LACY REDWAY 👸🏾 🧠 💇🏽‍♀️✨♍️🗣💋💪🏾 (@lacyredway) A photo posted by on

Roan certainly isn't the first person to experiment with the bob during Fashion Month. A few days ago, Bella Hadid stepped out between shows in Paris wearing what may or may not have been a French bob (she was wearing a fur-lined cardigan at the time, so it's possible that her hair was just tucked into it to make it appear shorter), and she was spotted wearing curtain bangs in Milan just days before that. Also joining the cunty little bob brigade is Demi Moore, who was spotted on the front row at Gucci's runway show during Milan Fashion Week wearing a hydro bob (this, on the other hand, was not just a tuck).

The bob has undeniably become the most popular haircut of the last year, likely because it's chic, low maintenance, and a great way to get rid of potential damage from color, heat, and chemicals. Hair experts have already predicted that the bob hype isn't dying down anytime soon, as many of them have already seen an increase in requests for micro bobs, Euro bobs, and more for spring.

“Clients are loving it because it feels fresh, chic, and easy to personalize,” hairstylist Juan Flores previously told MC. Of course, if chopping off several inches of hair isn't something you're ready to commit to, you can always rock the faux look like Roan. Read ahead for tips on how you can get the look.