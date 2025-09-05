I'm in denial: Flip-flops season can't possibly be over. Over the past three months, I've become codependent with my black leather thongs, much like Kendall Jenner with The Row's Dune Sandals.

To my dismay, open-toe season's expiration date is fast approaching in my neck of the woods. Now, I'm wondering which fall shoe trends can possibly replace my favorite slip-ons. As Marie Claire's resident celebrity savant, my first instinct was to channel my inner Zoë Kravitz.

But alas, it's not that easy on my budget. Instead of grabbing The Row's nearest ballet flats, I consulted stylist Olivia Wayman—an expert who also tries to wear flip-flops as long as possible—to be my fashion fairy godmother. To no surprise, the Substack writer behind Olivia's Shopping Diary came loaded with recommendations.

Oliva Wayman's perfectly-curated Instagram is flooded with flip-flops. (Image credit: @oliviasshoppingdiary)

Wayman admits it'll be hard for her to surrender her "dinner flip-flops." (Her Olsen twin-inspired phrase, not mine.) Instead, she'll transfer to another toe-forward, yet fall-friendly, style. "If I'm not wearing flip-flops, I'm wearing mesh ballet flats." Both Wayman and I are especially fond of Bella Hadid's Dear Frances pair.

Jennifer Lawrence's slippers are another Wayman-approved successor. Extra points if you wear them with silky pajamas like the star. "I actually bought The Row Hugo Clogs by mistake, thinking I was getting the toeless option," Wayman says. "However, the suede mules have become seriously acquainted with my feet."

She suggests I switch into stiletto mules after a long, slipper-clad day—preferably a pair like Zoë Kravitz's Manolo Blahniks. We're on the same wavelength there: I called the 2.5" Jada Heels a "worthy successor for the flip-flop trend" in late August.

Zoë Kravitz first put the Manolo Blahnik Jadas on my radar in July. (Image credit: Getty Images)

My trusty flip-flops will be missed until 70° weather returns next summer. In the meantime, these celebrity-beloved alternates ahead will quite literally fill their shoes, and then some.

Bella Hadid's Mesh Ballet Flats

If anyone can encourage me to give mesh ballet flats a go, it's Bella. (Image credit: @orebella)

If The Row's Dune Sandals had a fall-proof cousin, it'd be mesh ballet flats. Last month, Bella Hadid gave Dear Frances's Ballas a go with gingham capri pants, all in tomato girl red. The sheer uppers and sidewalls are as eye-catching as any flip-flops, without baring it all.

I recently coupled my brown peek-a-boo flats with Fall 2025's indigo denim trend and a pinstripe button-down, as Kendall Jenner would. Catch me in this exact trio all autumn long.

Lola Tung's Sneakerinas

The Summer I Turned Pretty star is on a sartorial roll. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Following Hadid's lead, Lola Tung boarded the ballet sneaker bandwagon on September 2. She chose Vivaia's viral sneakerinas: the same $159 lace-ups in Hadid's wardrobe. The silver satin along the uppers and laces added a center stage touch to her knitted 404 Studio Fall 2025 mini dress. And just like that, summer's It shoe is twirling its way into autumn's street style circuit.

Emma Stone's Ankle Boots

Emma Stone looked October-ready in ankle boots at the Telluride Film Festival. (Image credit: Getty Images)

I love early-fall boots as much as the next Gilmore Girls fan, but knee-highs? I won't touch them until the forecast hits 40° Fahrenheit. Ankle boots are more up my alley for September styling—Emma Stone's too, it seems.

At the Telluride Film Festival, the Oscar winner wore an ultra-pointy pair from Khaite. They just barely peeked out from underneath leather pants, a suede jacket, and the cord necklace trend, all set to stick around well into fall.

Lily Collins's Brown Sneakers

Lily Collins's Adidas Spezials made it into her Rome suitcase. (Image credit: @lilycollins)

Months before Selena Gomez got her hands on the Adidas Spezial sneakers, Lily Collins trekked around Paris and Rome in them. She paired the heightened brown sneakers with summer staples aplenty, including a straw hat, a lace-trimmed skirt, and an Hermès Birkin bag. By Labor Day weekend, they joined Gomez's closet, and now, mine. It's only a matter of time before the $110 trainers are everywhere.

Sienna Miller's Clogs

Sienna Miller turned a London street into a clog-clad step-and-repeat. (Image credit: The Image Direct)

Until recently, clogs had been noticeably absent from my shoe rack. Initially, I assumed these boho chic shoes had to hibernate once the "-ber" months rolled around. (You know, September, October, November, and December.) Thanks to Sienna Miller, mine will get lots of street time this season, particularly with light-wash jeans and an oversize tote bag.

Zendaya's Tabis

I have Zendaya to thank for making me a Tabi fan. (Image credit: Backgrid)

I wasn't always a freaky shoe enthusiast, but Zendaya's Tabi collection won me over years ago. Nowadays, I wear the split-toe shoes all year long—especially in fall. I've had Zendaya's post-Met Gala look, featuring Maison Margiela Tabis, on my mood board since May.

Jennifer Lawrence's Slippers

If J.law can wear slippers around NYC, so can I. (Image credit: Backgrid)

On the record, I wear flip-flops because they're effortlessly cool. Off the record, it's actually because they're the coziest shoes on my shelf. Turns out, Lawrence is a comfort-first fashion girl herself. This summer, she went viral for wearing slippers on the street—specifically a four-figure The Row pair.

Kendall Jenner's Peep-Toe Slides

Kendall Jenner's The Row slides feature blink-and-you'll-miss-it slits. (Image credit: Backgrid)

You don't have to reveal toe cleavage to pull off peep-toe shoes. Go the more subtle route à la Jenner in The Row Milla Satin Flats, with itty-bitty slits atop each square-shaped toe box.

Zoë Kravitz's Mules

Zoë Kravitz's Manolo Blahniks dominated her Caught Stealing promo trail. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Since late July, sky-high mules have replaced the flip-flops in Kravitz's closet. The Manolo Blahnik Jadas are her favorite, hence their sold-out status. Luckily for me, the market is flooded with the flip-flop's older, more elevated sister, as I so fondly call them.