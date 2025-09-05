A-Listers Are Swapping Summer 2025's Flip-Flops for These Fall-Proof Shoes
From peep-toe mules to elevated slippers.
I'm in denial: Flip-flops season can't possibly be over. Over the past three months, I've become codependent with my black leather thongs, much like Kendall Jenner with The Row's Dune Sandals.
To my dismay, open-toe season's expiration date is fast approaching in my neck of the woods. Now, I'm wondering which fall shoe trends can possibly replace my favorite slip-ons. As Marie Claire's resident celebrity savant, my first instinct was to channel my inner Zoë Kravitz.
But alas, it's not that easy on my budget. Instead of grabbing The Row's nearest ballet flats, I consulted stylist Olivia Wayman—an expert who also tries to wear flip-flops as long as possible—to be my fashion fairy godmother. To no surprise, the Substack writer behind Olivia's Shopping Diary came loaded with recommendations.
Wayman admits it'll be hard for her to surrender her "dinner flip-flops." (Her Olsen twin-inspired phrase, not mine.) Instead, she'll transfer to another toe-forward, yet fall-friendly, style. "If I'm not wearing flip-flops, I'm wearing mesh ballet flats." Both Wayman and I are especially fond of Bella Hadid's Dear Frances pair.
Jennifer Lawrence's slippers are another Wayman-approved successor. Extra points if you wear them with silky pajamas like the star. "I actually bought The Row Hugo Clogs by mistake, thinking I was getting the toeless option," Wayman says. "However, the suede mules have become seriously acquainted with my feet."
She suggests I switch into stiletto mules after a long, slipper-clad day—preferably a pair like Zoë Kravitz's Manolo Blahniks. We're on the same wavelength there: I called the 2.5" Jada Heels a "worthy successor for the flip-flop trend" in late August.
My trusty flip-flops will be missed until 70° weather returns next summer. In the meantime, these celebrity-beloved alternates ahead will quite literally fill their shoes, and then some.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Bella Hadid's Mesh Ballet Flats
If The Row's Dune Sandals had a fall-proof cousin, it'd be mesh ballet flats. Last month, Bella Hadid gave Dear Frances's Ballas a go with gingham capri pants, all in tomato girl red. The sheer uppers and sidewalls are as eye-catching as any flip-flops, without baring it all.
I recently coupled my brown peek-a-boo flats with Fall 2025's indigo denim trend and a pinstripe button-down, as Kendall Jenner would. Catch me in this exact trio all autumn long.
Lola Tung's Sneakerinas
Following Hadid's lead, Lola Tung boarded the ballet sneaker bandwagon on September 2. She chose Vivaia's viral sneakerinas: the same $159 lace-ups in Hadid's wardrobe. The silver satin along the uppers and laces added a center stage touch to her knitted 404 Studio Fall 2025 mini dress. And just like that, summer's It shoe is twirling its way into autumn's street style circuit.
Emma Stone's Ankle Boots
I love early-fall boots as much as the next Gilmore Girls fan, but knee-highs? I won't touch them until the forecast hits 40° Fahrenheit. Ankle boots are more up my alley for September styling—Emma Stone's too, it seems.
At the Telluride Film Festival, the Oscar winner wore an ultra-pointy pair from Khaite. They just barely peeked out from underneath leather pants, a suede jacket, and the cord necklace trend, all set to stick around well into fall.
Lily Collins's Brown Sneakers
Months before Selena Gomez got her hands on the Adidas Spezial sneakers, Lily Collins trekked around Paris and Rome in them. She paired the heightened brown sneakers with summer staples aplenty, including a straw hat, a lace-trimmed skirt, and an Hermès Birkin bag. By Labor Day weekend, they joined Gomez's closet, and now, mine. It's only a matter of time before the $110 trainers are everywhere.
Sienna Miller's Clogs
Until recently, clogs had been noticeably absent from my shoe rack. Initially, I assumed these boho chic shoes had to hibernate once the "-ber" months rolled around. (You know, September, October, November, and December.) Thanks to Sienna Miller, mine will get lots of street time this season, particularly with light-wash jeans and an oversize tote bag.
Zendaya's Tabis
I wasn't always a freaky shoe enthusiast, but Zendaya's Tabi collection won me over years ago. Nowadays, I wear the split-toe shoes all year long—especially in fall. I've had Zendaya's post-Met Gala look, featuring Maison Margiela Tabis, on my mood board since May.
Jennifer Lawrence's Slippers
On the record, I wear flip-flops because they're effortlessly cool. Off the record, it's actually because they're the coziest shoes on my shelf. Turns out, Lawrence is a comfort-first fashion girl herself. This summer, she went viral for wearing slippers on the street—specifically a four-figure The Row pair.
Kendall Jenner's Peep-Toe Slides
You don't have to reveal toe cleavage to pull off peep-toe shoes. Go the more subtle route à la Jenner in The Row Milla Satin Flats, with itty-bitty slits atop each square-shaped toe box.
Zoë Kravitz's Mules
Since late July, sky-high mules have replaced the flip-flops in Kravitz's closet. The Manolo Blahnik Jadas are her favorite, hence their sold-out status. Luckily for me, the market is flooded with the flip-flop's older, more elevated sister, as I so fondly call them.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.