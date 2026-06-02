According to Elle Kennedy's Off Campus books, Ella Bright's role as Hannah would take the leading lady slot in the first season of the hockey romance series' Amazon Prime adaptation. But her on-screen best friend Allie, played by Mika Abdalla, couldn't help it: The Gen Z trends in her surprisingly relatable college outfits made her the main character in my mind. Season 2 (which follows Allie's love story) can't come soon enough.

Hannah's on-campus costumes felt a touch too modest for my taste. My college closet looked a lot more like Allie's, which features a boho-chic blend of prints, oversize outerwear, and flirty after-hours 'fits. Us musical theater girls also share a flair for the dramatic, though my Halloween take on Jennifer Lopez's famed Versace naked dress wasn't nearly as spot-on as Allie's. (I didn't have a costume designer like Charlene Akuamoah to sculpt the 2000 Grammys look from scratch.)

What I envied most about Allie's personal style was her ability to make Gen Z hero pieces her own. Right away in Episode 1, her sold-out bomber jacket samples the strawberry red color trend. It steals the show while the attention is technically supposed to be on Hannah, who's gathering the courage to talk to her crush, Justin Kohl. Later on in the season, Allie pulls off multiple cut-out-heavy tops, including a cult-collected long-sleeve from Diesel. She pairs it with equally sporty track pants in the same not-quite-tomato shade of red.

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I see a lot of myself in Allie—and not just because her bangs have been on my mood board since pre-graduation. If anyone could bring my college style back to life for summer 2026, it's this fictional character. Ahead, join me in shopping the best of Allie's outfits in Off Campus Season 1. Then, book it to your local Malone's.

Allie's Strawberry Red Jacket Outfit

Allie opens Season 1 of Off Campus in a strawberry red bomber jacket. (Image credit: Prime Video)

Allie's Season 1 style starts strong, thanks to a denim jacket from Lioness. (That's the same Australian label in Lady Gaga and Elsa Hosk's closets, as well as Selena Gomez's Only Murders In the Building archives.) She stacks the strawberry bomber and its white stitching atop a micro-mini little black dress. Her exact Lioness zip-up sold-out months ago, right around the time strawberry sprouted on Givenchy, Chanel, and Alaïa's spring runways. Late last month, Hailey Bieber's campaign with Mango delivered an almost-identical option.

Allie's Jennifer Lopez-Inspired Outfit

Allie first locks eyes with Dean in her Jennifer Lopez-inspired dress. (Image credit: Liane Hentscher/Prime)

Off Campus Episode 2 belongs to Allie and her scene-stealing take on J.Lo's iconic Versace dress at the 2000 Grammy Awards. The maxi's plunge bodice and tropical-printed chiffon would've started Google Images, if Lopez hadn't beat her to it decades ago.

According to Mika Abdalla, it was "built from scratch" to her exact measurements. "One of my first fittings was starting from the leotard down, draping fabrics, pinning...I had like four or five fittings," she told Us Weekly last week. "At the end of the day I just had a layer of skin come off my body...The pain of being J.Lo. I'll take it." Thankfully, there are ways to reimagine the fashion moment without body tape.

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Allie's Snakeskin Jacket Outfit

Allie breaks up with her toxic boyfriend in the snakeskin jacket of my dreams. (Image credit: Prime Video)

No one has ever looked so cool during a break-up conversation as Allie did in Episode 4. She confronts her soon-to-be ex, Sean, in straight-leg jeans, a chocolate brown tank top, and the sleekest leather snakeskin jacket. The cropped, sold-out style would fit right in with my favorite VIP fashion girls, including Rihanna, Dua Lipa, and Miley Cyrus.

Allie's Cut-Out Top Outfit

Allie styles a Diesel cut-out top with track pants in Episode 8. (Image credit: Liane Hentscher/Prime)

Did you really experience college if you didn't style a cut-out top to class, the cafeteria, and a frat party or two? Allie says, "No." For her, showing skin beneath a Diesel-branded shirt seems like an every day occurrence. She styles it as effortlessly as Hannah did a baggy graphic tee. Take it from Allie: Cut-outs are a fun way to spice up basics like her black long-sleeve.

Allie's Track Pants Outfit

She pairs the cut-out top with sporty track pants. (Image credit: Liane Hentscher/Prime)

Allie endorses the track pants trend in that same Episode 8 outfit. The elasticized bottoms were just oversize enough to channel the low-rise look Bieber loves so much. (In fact, her whole athleisure look bared a striking resemblance to Bieber's take on track pants last March.) It's unclear where Akuamoah found the bright red pair—singular white stripes confirmed they weren't Adidas. While you wait for the brand reveal, shop similar Allie-approved styles below.

Allie's Sports Jersey and White Skirt Outfit

Only Allie could wear a sports jersey and a white maxi skirt in one off-duty outfit. (Image credit: Prime Video)

Sure, Episode 8 is the pinnacle of Hannah's storyline. It also happens to spotlight some of Allie's best-dressed moments. A few scenes later, she trades track pants for an equally-sporty football jersey. (As soon as fans learned the crop top was $20 on Dolls Kill, it disappeared within minutes.)

She offsets its tomboy-ish feel with the winning white skirt trend—a Spring 2026 staple among Zoë Kravitz, Barbara Palvin, and Katie Holmes. Finally, Allie gives the poplin piece the Olivia Rodrigo treatment with black, knee-high leather boots. Rodrigo and similar Dr. Martens took center stage in Barcelona last month, but all eyes were on her babydoll dress. (IYKYK.) I could see Allie rocking a Rodrigo-looking babydoll next season, couldn't you?

TOPICS Amazon Prime Video