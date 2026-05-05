The question was never whether Rihanna’s 2026 Met Gala look would be epic, sensational, and one of the evening’s absolute best. Rather, it was: How would the multi-multi-hypehate one-up her own legacy as the Greatest Attendee of All Time (GAOAT)? The answer came just as the 2026 Met Gala red carpet was wrapping up, paparazzi began packing up their DSLRs, and fashion editors worldwide grew bleary-eyed; in too many jewels to count and a gilded, Gothic cape.

Addressing the "Costume Art” dress code, Rihanna arrived at the Met Gala red carpet hand-in-hand with A$AP Rocky and wearing a creation from Maison Margiela's Fall 2025 Couture collection by Glenn Martens. Her best-dressed look consisted of an intricate, long-sleeve base layer encrusted with hundreds of gemstones and jewels—and considering it's Maison Margiela, it's safe to assume every single gem and crystal was set by hand. On top, Rihanna was encased in a metallic bronze shroud, which draped around her shoulders and transformed into a column skirt.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend the 2026 Met Gala. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The close-up details of Ri’s 2026 Met Gala red carpet look were equally exquisite. She quadrupled down on her outfit's shimmer with multiple cocktail rings, including a 1930s-era three-carat diamond sparkler from Fred Leighton, diamond-studded hoops, and bejeweled ear cuffs.

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Rihanna continued the dripping-in-gold theme with her Met Gala glam; she wore stick-on gems on the outer corners of both eyes, and golden curl-cue pins were sprinkled throughout her slicked-back mullet .

A close-up of Ri's Met Gala glam. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Several celebrities RSVPed "no" to this year's fundraiser—including Zendaya,

Meryl Streep, and Miley Cyrus—so her presence at tonight's event is a relief for fashion fanatics worldwide. And for all the journalists who've been monitoring her comings and goings all day: Earlier Monday morning, Rihanna was spotted in New York City wearing a Yankees baseball cap clashed with a black Savage x Fenty lace bodystui and a brown satin, fur-trimmed coat.

Moreover, Rihanna's extravagant 2026 Met Gala look slots neatly into her archive of 11 iconic Met Gala moments. (Everybody moved on from her mile-long imperial yellow cape that swallowed the Met steps in 2015—but I stayed there.) Most recently, at last year’s Met Gala honoring " Superfine: Tailoring Black Style ," Rihanna chose a pinstriped suit gown by Marc Jacobs, complete with a polka-dot ascot and an off-kilter black top hat. A top-shelf nod to the evening’s "Black dandy" dress code, Rihanna’s look was expertly tailored to her body—her very pregnant body, at that.

Rihanna attends the 2025 Met Gala, celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style." (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Rihanna, pregnant on Met Gala red carpet…that feels familiar," you may think to yourself.

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That instinct would be correct. Two years prior, the Fenty mogul walked the 2023 Met Gala red carpet along with partner A$AP Rocky and her not-yet-born son, Riot Rose. In a fittingly dramatic fashion, Rihanna revealed her baby bump by removing a hooded rosette-motif cape and showing off a form-fitting ivory gown with a sweeping train. Both fashion components were designed by Valentino in homage to the late Chanel designer Karl Lagerfeld, in keeping with the event’s theme.

Rihanna in her history-making Valentino gown at the 2023 Met Gala. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As a nine-time Grammy winner, a Super Bowl halftime performer, a capital-B Billionaire with a makeup and lingerie empire, Rihanna has long refined the art of fashion as a statement. Her 2026 Met Gala look, in all its bejeweled magnificence, is just further proof that no one—absolutely no one—is on her level.