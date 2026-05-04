Ashley Graham Is Serving 'Supermodel' at the 2026 Met Gala in Her Off-the-Runway DiPetsa Gown
The 'Marie Claire' cover star did not hold back with her “Fashion Is Art” look.
Ashley Graham has proven to be the hostess with the mostest on the 2026 Met Gala red carpet. The supermodel, mogul, and Marie Claire cover star is back in the hosting spotlight for Vogue’s Met Gala livestream, alongside co-hosts La La Anthony and Cara Delevingne. Graham's "Fashion Is Art" look set the tone for fashion's biggest night.
As an early arrival to the May 4 event, Graham ascended the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in a DiPetsa gown and Gianvito Rossi shoes styled by Stella Greenspan. Her flesh-tone dress featured a deep V-neckline, woven mesh detailing, and a sweeping train. The DiPetsa gown is a near replica of a look shown at the designer's Fall 2026 show, only Graham's has an open neckline and dramatic length. With the soft romance of Graham's gown, the designer look was an artistic expression fit for the night's "Fashion Is Art" dress code. The model also sported a stack of diamond earrings, courtesy of Zales, to team with her feminine look.
As always, Graham served a full beat that was just as impressive as her gown. Makeup artist Jimmy Stam gave Graham a natural glam with fluttery eyelashes and pink lipstick. Her long, dark brunette hair was styled into a "wet" look and swept off her shoulders by Rosibel del Jesus. Her chrome manicure with silver-tipped fingers ensured Graham's 2026 Met Gala red carpet look was a work of art.Article continues below
This year marks Graham's sixth Met Gala appearance, and she's never been one to shy away from showing off her figure at the event. In 2025, she served "Tailored For You” glam in a pinstripe BOSS wool dress complete with a boned bustier, reversed menswear-style lapel, and deep V-neckline. The sharply tailored gown, inspired by '90s power suits, gave Graham a dramatic hourglass silhouette.
Then for 2024's event, Graham chose even more of a figure-hugging gown. The model went with an intricately designed gown by Ludovic de Saint Sernin to represent the year's theme of "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion." The semi-sheer dress featured a halter neckline, laced-up leather corset, and floral embellishments. On the red carpet, Graham told E!'s Ross Mathews that the glimmering dress took over 500 hours to create. To complete the look, Graham went with an updo hairstyle with spiky bangs, glowing, pared-back glam, sparkling jewelry by Jared, and a matching black shawl.
As the 2026 Met Gala red carpet heats up with arriving A-listers (and the best-dressed lists begin to stir), I'll still be fawning over Graham's Tk look.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.