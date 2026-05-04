Ashley Graham has proven to be the hostess with the mostest on the 2026 Met Gala red carpet. The supermodel, mogul, and Marie Claire cover star is back in the hosting spotlight for Vogue’s Met Gala livestream, alongside co-hosts La La Anthony and Cara Delevingne. Graham's "Fashion Is Art" look set the tone for fashion's biggest night.

As an early arrival to the May 4 event, Graham ascended the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in a DiPetsa gown and Gianvito Rossi shoes styled by Stella Greenspan. Her flesh-tone dress featured a deep V-neckline, woven mesh detailing, and a sweeping train. The DiPetsa gown is a near replica of a look shown at the designer's Fall 2026 show, only Graham's has an open neckline and dramatic length. With the soft romance of Graham's gown, the designer look was an artistic expression fit for the night's "Fashion Is Art" dress code. The model also sported a stack of diamond earrings, courtesy of Zales, to team with her feminine look.

As always, Graham served a full beat that was just as impressive as her gown. Makeup artist Jimmy Stam gave Graham a natural glam with fluttery eyelashes and pink lipstick. Her long, dark brunette hair was styled into a "wet" look and swept off her shoulders by Rosibel del Jesus. Her chrome manicure with silver-tipped fingers ensured Graham's 2026 Met Gala red carpet look was a work of art.

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Ashley Graham kicked off the 2026 Met Gala red carpet in a nude DiPetsa gown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Her Met Gala look was a near-replica to a look from the designer's Fall 2026 show. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Graham added a chrome manicure and silver-tipped fingers to her look. (Image credit: Getty Images)

This year marks Graham's sixth Met Gala appearance, and she's never been one to shy away from showing off her figure at the event. In 2025, she served "Tailored For You” glam in a pinstripe BOSS wool dress complete with a boned bustier, reversed menswear-style lapel, and deep V-neckline. The sharply tailored gown, inspired by '90s power suits, gave Graham a dramatic hourglass silhouette.

Graham in her "Tailored For You" best at the 2025 Met Gala. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Then for 2024's event, Graham chose even more of a figure-hugging gown. The model went with an intricately designed gown by Ludovic de Saint Sernin to represent the year's theme of "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion." The semi-sheer dress featured a halter neckline, laced-up leather corset, and floral embellishments. On the red carpet, Graham told E!'s Ross Mathews that the glimmering dress took over 500 hours to create. To complete the look, Graham went with an updo hairstyle with spiky bangs, glowing, pared-back glam, sparkling jewelry by Jared, and a matching black shawl.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As the 2026 Met Gala red carpet heats up with arriving A-listers (and the best-dressed lists begin to stir), I'll still be fawning over Graham's Tk look.

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TOPICS Met Gala