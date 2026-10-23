Forget Black Jackets! Hailey Bieber's Trench Is Her Coolest Winter Look Yet

The trendy color will brighten up even the gloomiest day.

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Hailey Bieber traded her tired black trench for a cobalt blue coat, a burgundy Chanel bag, and patent leather slippers.
(Image credit: Backgrid)

Welcome back to Dopamine Dressing Season! With the sun setting at 6 p.m. and the clocks falling back next week, now's the time to fill your winter wardrobe with color-forward fashion. Take it from Hailey Bieber: Trading your tired black coat for a cobalt blue coat can bring some liveliness to the season's shorter days and limited sunlight.

Sure, 70-degree days are still the standard in Beverly Hills, but that didn't stop Bieber from layering up. She stacked a knee-sweeping trench coat—in the most striking shade of blue—over a black crop top, matching trousers, and the prettiest patent leather slippers. Don't miss the croc, burgundy Chanel Flap Bag beneath the coat's cerulean-adjacent collar.

Color aside, the outerwear featured the same slightly oversized silhouette as the more minimalist pieces on her coat rack. In addition to proving unmissable on the street style circuit, the hero pigment was also a favorite on Fall/Winter 2026 Fashion Week runways.

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Hailey Bieber traded her tired black trench for a cobalt blue coat, a burgundy Chanel bag, and patent leather slippers.

Hailey Bieber tested the cobalt blue color trend on her coat.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

And the trend's takeover is nowhere near over. Just as Marie Claire claimed last March, everything is still coming up cobalt. Months after Dua Lipa, Kendall Jenner, Jennifer Lawrence, and Jessie Buckley declared cobalt the color of 2026, Spring 2027 fashion shows guaranteed it isn't going anywhere.

Everyone from Chanel and Calvin Klein to Proenza Schouler and Loewe covered their collections in blinding blue looks. Better yet, French girls at Paris Fashion Week followed suit outside the shows. Parisian trendsetters couldn't stop styling cobalt blue with trending tints of red, including tomato, raspberry, and poppy.

a French girl wearing the cobalt blue color trend at Paris Fashion Week 2026

One Paris Fashion Week fan wore a cobalt blue turtleneck beneath a red jacket.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

a French girl wearing the cobalt blue color trend at Paris Fashion Week 2026

Another reserved their red for an itty-bitty clutch, doubling up on pops of cobalt.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

a French girl wearing the cobalt blue color trend at Paris Fashion Week 2026

This PFW attendee wore red-and-blue on a rugby shirt.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

a French girl wearing the cobalt blue color trend at Paris Fashion Week 2026

Bieber needs this cobalt crewneck immediately—and so do I.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Playing with colorful coats has always been a Hailey Bieber Hobby. Back in the day, she sampled burgundy, croc caramel, and even neon green trenches. But blue is new for her. If the color trend appeals to you, too, shop the cobalt blue coats below. Trust: They'll brighten up even the gloomiest winter day.

Shop Cobalt Blue Coats Inspired by Hailey Bieber

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Meguire Hennes
Meguire Hennes
Staff Writer, Fashion

Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.

Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.