Sure, 70-degree days are still the standard in Beverly Hills, but that didn't stop Bieber from layering up. She stacked a knee-sweeping trench coat—in the most striking shade of blue—over a black crop top, matching trousers, and the prettiest patent leather slippers. Don't miss the croc, burgundy Chanel Flap Bag beneath the coat's cerulean-adjacent collar.
Color aside, the outerwear featured the same slightly oversized silhouette as the more minimalist pieces on her coat rack. In addition to proving unmissable on the street style circuit, the hero pigment was also a favorite on Fall/Winter 2026 Fashion Week runways.
Everyone from Chanel and Calvin Klein to Proenza Schouler and Loewe covered their collections in blinding blue looks. Better yet, French girls at Paris Fashion Week followed suit outside the shows. Parisian trendsetters couldn't stop styling cobalt blue with trending tints of red, including tomato, raspberry, and poppy.
Playing with colorful coats has always been a Hailey Bieber Hobby. Back in the day, she sampled burgundy, croc caramel, and even neon green trenches. But blue is new for her. If the color trend appeals to you, too, shop the cobalt blue coats below. Trust: They'll brighten up even the gloomiest winter day.
Shop Cobalt Blue Coats Inspired by Hailey Bieber
Topshop
Long Line Formal Coat in Blue
J.Crew
Car Coat in Italian Boiled Wool
ZARA
Midi Trench
Karen Millen
Forever Wool Blend Tailored Fitted Maxi Coat
ZARA
Oversized Dropped Shoulder Coat
Essentiel Antwerp
Double-Breasted Oversized Coat
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Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.