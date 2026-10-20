Jennifer Lawrence Just Co-Signed the Divisive Color Trend French Girls Love

While J.Law attended a single Spring/Summer 2027 show in Paris (Dior, of course), that didn't stop the actor from bringing a street style souvenir back Stateside. Recycling one of her favorite seasonal formulas, she stacked a cozy crewneck sweater over a peekaboo graphic tee, with light-wash jeans, shearling slippers (she traded her go-to Uggs for The Row's Hugo Slides), and the pièce de résistance: the most unmissable bowling bag in a blinding shade of green.
The brand behind the patent leather purse remains a mystery, but it shared the same curved silhouette as her $33,000 croc Lady Bag by The Row (one she also styles with sweaters and slippers). Letting the bag's piercing pigment do all the talking, Lawrence chose simple accessories, including the pendant necklace trend and cat-eye sunglasses.
If you're wondering, "Why the neon, and why now?" Well, lately, Lawrence has been playing with pops of color like tomato red, pale purple, aquamarine, and tangerine, but neon is new for her.
Or maybe French girls had something to do with it. The street style scene at Paris Fashion Week was very pro-slime green. And the color didn't just decorate shirts and sidewalk-sweeping skirts, but Fashion Week-worthy totes, too. Locals stayed especially loyal to Balenciaga's green bags, including the Rodeo and the Le City.
Almost overnight, neon green dominated the accessories department, appearing on mittens, hosiery, pointy pumps, and more. Meanwhile, another showgoer presented it as a maximalist alternative to classic white T-shirts.
Yes, neon green is a French girl-tested trend now, but back in the day, everyone from Hailey Bieber to Avril Lavigne endorsed the striking purse shade. Now, it's back for seconds: Gabriela Hearst, Vaquera, Patrizia Pepe, and Christopher Esber presented purses in the divisive hue during Spring 2027 showcases, too.
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If you, like Lawrence, can't wait for spring to sample the unconventional color trend, shop the It bags below.
Shop Neon Green Bags Inspired by Jennifer Lawrence
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.