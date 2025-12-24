Hailey Bieber Puts a Minimalist Twist on Holiday Dressing, in a Leather Jacket and The Row Slippers
Justin would be so proud.
If there's one thing the Biebers are going to do, it's wear house slippers outside the house. It's been a sartorial family tradition for nearly a decade—ever since Justin Bieber first stepped out in a pair of fluffy white slippers, snatched from his hotel armoire, in 2017. Now, nearly nine years later, Hailey Bieber is carrying the baton on the unusual practice.
On Dec. 22—otherwise known as Christmas Eve Eve Eve to those who celebrate—Bieber was spotted on the streets of West Hollywood. Like pretty much everyone else who celebrates the holiday, she was out for some last-minute shopping. However, while most were reaching for festive sweaters, sequin skirts, and puffer coats (unofficial staples of the season), Bieber tapped her trademark uniform.
Defying the rules of holiday dressing, yet again, Bieber went for an all-black 'fit. She sported a tailored leather jacket with a pair of simple trousers. The model then took a page out of her husbands book, stepping into a pair of suede slippers, instead of her usual footwear choices (read: loafers, heeled flip-flops, or sling-backs). Her slip-ons, though, were notably elevated, featuring a squared-off toe and a The Row label. Relatably, Bieber carried a leather handbag of epic proportions.
Bieber has spent the past month consciously continuing her husband's legacy. Three days prior, on Dec. 19, the Rhode founder sported a similar suede pair—this time, a $1,020 style from The Row. You can shop her exact style, plus more stylish lookalikes, right ahead.
Shop Stylish Slippers Like Hailey Bieber
