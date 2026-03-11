This Paris Fashion Week, chaos ensued as Matthieu Blazy's debut Chanel collection arrived in Paris stores. But Harry Styles was one step ahead of even the Chanel Fall fashion show's guests. On March 10, he secured an unreleased Chanel Flap Bag fresh from Blazy's initial Métiers d'Art line.

Styles isn't Saturday Night Live's host and musical guest until March 14, but his duties extend far beyond Rockefeller Plaza. As previous hosts have proven—including Dakota Johnson, Sabrina Carpenter, and Connor Storrie—the week prior has prime street styling potential. So Styles arrived at SNL's cast dinner in an outfit straight out of girlfriend Zoë Kravitz's closet, plus that coveted leopard-print Chanel bag.

The "Aperture" singer stacked a white T-shirt beneath a navy blue, boatneck long-sleeve over straight-leg jeans he's worn on repeat for dates with Kravitz. His seemingly laid-back look took a fashion guy turn once Chanel joined the mix.

Harry Styles arrived at a Saturday Night Live dinner with an unreleased Chanel bag as his plus-one. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Stylist Harry Lambert and the Grammy winner set their sights on Look 44 from the Métiers d'Art Spring 2026 show. However, Styles opted out of the mustard yellow matching set or the plaid, whipstitch-trimmed coat. His only request appeared to be a pony-hair, leopard-print Chanel Flap 25 Bag. It featured the same slouchy body as the recently sold-out purses in Parisian stores. Still, singular leather strap traded places with two chainlink handles. It's unclear how much Styles's bag costs, but fashion features editor Emma Childs bets the price tag is equivalent to "a used Hyundai."

See Styles's bag on the Chanel Métiers d'Art Spring 2026 runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Like A$AP Rocky and Jacob Elordi, Styles has been a bag-carrying It-boy for years. He even modeled Gucci Jackie 1961s in a 2021 campaign. Wearing Chanel at the 2026 BRIT Awards likely initiated his foray into the brand's purse catalog. Before performing "Aperture" at the Feb. 28 ceremony, Styles showed out in a three-month-old, pinstripe suit set. Turns out, it debuted just a few looks before his Chanel Flap on the same Métiers d'Art runway. His black patent ballet flats, on the other hand, were custom-made just for him.

In late February, Styles walked the red carpet and performed in the Chanel suit. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Luckily for fans—of both Styles and the revamped Chanel Flap—the SNL host will need a tote to carry his scripts until Saturday. So expect to see more of his leopard-print piece around Manhattan in the coming days. Who knows? Zoë Kravitz might even carry it next.

