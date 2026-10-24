Goodbye, Minimalism! Celebrities Are Ditching Basic Winter Coats for These Statement-Making Jacket Trends

For me, Coat Season is the most wonderful time of the year. While I adore bundling up for brisk wintery weather, the greatest thrill is covering my coat rack in the outerwear trends that celebrities have already tested.
This time around, funnel-neck finds and cobalt blue coats were the first of-the-moment silhouettes to migrate from more high-profile, cool-girl collections to mine. Now, high-collar coats have been on my Fashion To-Do List since last spring. But at Balenciaga's Paris Fashion Week show last month, Lola Tung proved the striking shape has perfect-for-fall potential, too. Not only does the dramatic neckline make any layered-up looks more intriguing, but it also keeps décolletage snug when one forgets a scarf.
Once the curtain closed on Fashion Month fêtes, and front-row regulars like Hailey Bieber returned to L.A., the chic coat inspiration didn't cease. Thanks to 2026's cobalt blue takeover, Bieber's trusty trench became the statement piece of the season. If my favorite minimalist retires the khaki- and camel-colored coats in her closet, so will I.
Thanks to street style stars like Dua Lipa, Dakota Johnson, Tung, and Bieber, I've curated an impressively well-rounded outerwear wardrobe for Winter 2026. So, bring it on, November, December, and January. I'm more than ready for whatever weather—and dress codes—come my way. What about you?
Victoria Beckham, Kravitz, and even Harry Styles are also fans of stand collars. For off-duty outings, though, I plan on pairing it with leggings à la Tung.
MANGO
100% Wool Funnel-Neck Coat
LE BOP
Pebble Faux Leather Bomber
Avec Les Filles
Plaid Relaxed Belted Funnel Neck Coat
Leopard-Print Coats
Two years after Jennifer Lopez's shearling leopard-dotted coat made waves in L.A., she showcased a similar Dolce & Gabbana topper at Milan Fashion Week. That time, however, it was cropped and fur-free to match her animal-spotted shorts and slingback pumps.
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Did you get déjà vu, seeing Johnson in the navy blue-and-brown number? That's because Lawrence and Kendall Jenner have sported the same $6,300 style.
MANGO
Wool Blend Coat With Detachable Fur Lining
Avec Les Filles
Penny Lane Faux Leather Jacket With Faux Fur Trim
Free People
Mercer Faux Fur Collar Tailored Coat
Pop of Color Coats
Not long after Emma Stone and Daisy Edgar-Jones made a case for cobalt blue coats, the trend starred in Hailey Bieber's latest street style serve. To make the color as wearable as camel, the Rhode founder finished her off-duty outfit with a black crop top, matching bottoms, and slipper-style mules. I think I'll do the same this weekend.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.