Goodbye, Minimalism! Celebrities Are Ditching Basic Winter Coats for These Statement-Making Jacket Trends

The case for a more-is-more winter wardrobe.

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collage of the best celebrity coat and jacket trends for winter 2026
(Image credit: Getty Images)

For me, Coat Season is the most wonderful time of the year. While I adore bundling up for brisk wintery weather, the greatest thrill is covering my coat rack in the outerwear trends that celebrities have already tested.

This time around, funnel-neck finds and cobalt blue coats were the first of-the-moment silhouettes to migrate from more high-profile, cool-girl collections to mine. Now, high-collar coats have been on my Fashion To-Do List since last spring. But at Balenciaga's Paris Fashion Week show last month, Lola Tung proved the striking shape has perfect-for-fall potential, too. Not only does the dramatic neckline make any layered-up looks more intriguing, but it also keeps décolletage snug when one forgets a scarf.

Once the curtain closed on Fashion Month fêtes, and front-row regulars like Hailey Bieber returned to L.A., the chic coat inspiration didn't cease. Thanks to 2026's cobalt blue takeover, Bieber's trusty trench became the statement piece of the season. If my favorite minimalist retires the khaki- and camel-colored coats in her closet, so will I.

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Thanks to street style stars like Dua Lipa, Dakota Johnson, Tung, and Bieber, I've curated an impressively well-rounded outerwear wardrobe for Winter 2026. So, bring it on, November, December, and January. I'm more than ready for whatever weather—and dress codes—come my way. What about you?

Funnel-Neck Jackets

Lola Tung wore the funnel-neck jacket trend at Balenciaga&#039;s Paris fashion Week show

Lola Tung wore the funnel-neck jacket trend for Winter 2026.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lola Tung only attended one Paris Fashion Week show during the Spring/Summer 2027 season. Still, that single step-and-repeat upgraded my coat collection for good: The Summer I Turned Pretty star—and her red leather jacket—reminded me to try the funnel-neck trend this fall.

Victoria Beckham, Kravitz, and even Harry Styles are also fans of stand collars. For off-duty outings, though, I plan on pairing it with leggings à la Tung.

Leopard-Print Coats

Jennifer Lopez wore the leopard-print jacket trend for fall and winter 2026

Jennifer Lopez turned heads in a full leopard-print 'fit.

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Two years after Jennifer Lopez's shearling leopard-dotted coat made waves in L.A., she showcased a similar Dolce & Gabbana topper at Milan Fashion Week. That time, however, it was cropped and fur-free to match her animal-spotted shorts and slingback pumps.

This season, J.Lo isn't the only A-lister with a soft spot for animal-print outerwear pieces: Everyone from Johnson and Rihanna to Anne Hathaway and Jennifer Lawrence has one, too.

Collarless Coats

Zo&amp;euml; Kravitz wore the collarless coat trend for fall and winter 2026

Zoë Kravitz's oversized robe tapped into the collarless coat and red color trends.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Days after the red color trend took over New York Fashion Week's post-show scene, Zoë Kravitz pulled a sold-out The Row piece out of storage: the Cashmere Priske Coat, complete with a collarless neckline and an ankle-hovering hem. Kravitz debuted the tomato-tinted coat in Sept. 2023, but Teyana Taylor attended Calvin Klein's recent runway show in an almost identical suede style.

Pub Jackets

Monica Barbaro&#039;s London girl look came with flared jeans and a multi-pocket ME+EM pub jacket

Monica Barbaro proved the pub and barn jacket trends are equally posh.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

After a fabulous French Girl Fall, I'm manifesting a London Girl Winter with Monica Barbaro's Pub Jacket from ME+EM. Now, is Barbaro British? No—and neither am I. But she certainly looked like a Londoner in the multi-pocket houndstooth style, which, shockingly, hasn't sold out yet. Genuine London girls love the look, too, including Sienna Miller, Alexa Chung, and even Princess Kate.

Evening Jackets

Dua Lipa wore the evening jacket trend for fall and winter 2026

Dua Lipa looked so luxe in Chanel's take on the evening jacket trend.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Senior shopping editor Cortne Bonilla-Oliva isn't the only trendsetter styling the evening jacket trend. Dua Lipa and I are, too. On the eve of Chanel's Spring 2027 show, she sourced the French fashion house for a cropped, tweed-and-floral coat. To dress down the elevated design, she wore a black tank top, matching boyfriend jeans by Celine, and a croc, moss green bag from Chanel, of course.

Fur-Trimmed Jackets

Dakota Johnson wore the fur-trimmed jacket trend for fall and winter 2026

Dakota Johnson wore a cropped Penny Lane coat with jeans.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

According to fashion editor Lauren Tappan, fur-trimmed jackets will make all of my autumnal looks "feel undeniably rich." Since Penny Lane pieces are so "statement-making," she suggested pairing the boho-chic coat with "laid-back bottoms" like jeans. It seems Dakota Johnson got the less-is-more memo, too: Light-wash Levi's denim complemented her Valentino jacket's casually cool look.

Did you get déjà vu, seeing Johnson in the navy blue-and-brown number? That's because Lawrence and Kendall Jenner have sported the same $6,300 style.

Pop of Color Coats

Hailey Bieber traded her tired black trench for a cobalt blue coat, a burgundy Chanel bag, and patent leather slippers.

Hailey Bieber pulled off a cobalt blue coat as easily as a camel trench.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Not long after Emma Stone and Daisy Edgar-Jones made a case for cobalt blue coats, the trend starred in Hailey Bieber's latest street style serve. To make the color as wearable as camel, the Rhode founder finished her off-duty outfit with a black crop top, matching bottoms, and slipper-style mules. I think I'll do the same this weekend.

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Meguire Hennes
Meguire Hennes
Staff Writer, Fashion

Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.

Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.