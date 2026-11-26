New York City has finally reached that point in the year when leaving the apartment without a coat or jacket is no longer an option. After weeks of uncharacteristically warm temperatures, during which I could get away with just a sweater or a windbreaker, there's no denying it: Outerwear season is here. And while my closet is already well-stocked with the classics—a wool overcoat, a trusty trench, and a puffer for particularly frigid days—celebrities have inspired me to venture beyond my usual rotation.
Forget coats that only serve a practical purpose. This season's most popular styles can be an outfit in themselves, thanks to unexpected silhouettes, rich textures, or eye-catching details. Below, I'm taking style cues from some of my favorite A-list outfits to put some leading trends to the test.
At Paris Fashion Week, The Summer I Turned Pretty star Lola Tung turned heads in a bright red Balenciaga leather jacket with a dramatic stand collar, while Victoria Beckham demonstrated the silhouette's understated appeal in a floor-sweeping high-neck wool design from her own label. Daisy Edgar-Jones and Olivia Palermo, meanwhile, made me see the leather trench as more than a Matrix-inspired Halloween costume. The former wore a floor-length black Burberry style over a maxi dress, while the latter wore hers as a dress, pairing it with snakeskin over-the-knee boots. Then there's Kendall Jenner and Laura Harrier, who brought vintage glamour into the present with Conner Ives’s robe-style coats. Between Jenner's embroidered butter-yellow confection worn as a duster and Harrier's black version styled with capri pants and heels, they made a case for pairing a statement piece with casual staples.
Reformation
Lennon Jacket - Black
Staud
Falcon Velvet Coat
MANGO
Leather Trench Coat
Cos
Oversized Leather-Collar Wool-Herringbone Jacket
Lioness
Off Duty Faux Leather Coat
RIXO
Micah - Alexa Flower Embroidery Black
How I Style It: Funnel-neck Jacket
The funnel-neck jacket has become a favorite among fashion's best-dressed celebrities, and it's easy to understand why. With its exaggerated, upright collar, the seemingly subtle design detail makes a big impact. What I love about this trend is its versatility. Whether you gravitate toward sporty zip-ups, buttery leather bombers, or structured wool coats, there's a version to suit nearly every wardrobe. Plus, the extra neck coverage is a practical perk in colder, windier settings.
For back-to-back meetings, I paired a high-neck leather jacket with wide-leg trousers. While I love the drama of wearing the collar fully zipped, I also like leaving it open to experiment with neckline layering, whether that's a turtleneck or a button-down shirt and a printed necktie. A red bag added a welcome pop of color to the otherwise neutral palette, while chunky sneakers kept things comfortable for a day spent running around the city. On days with less walking, I'd swap them for loafers or pointed-toe flats.
Gap
Vegan Leather Oversized Bomber Jacket
Alex Mill
Park Washed Cashmere Polo Cardigan
Madewell
Medium Silk Bandana
Prada
Re-Edition 2005 Re-Nylon and Saffiano Mini Bag
LESET
Daniel Satin Wide-Leg Pants
New Balance
Gender Inclusive 9060 Sneaker
Leather Trench Coat
A classic trench coat is one of the hardest-working pieces in my wardrobe, but this season, I'm trading my trusty cotton version for one with more attitude. Enter the leather trench, a sleeker, warmer alternative that is both timeless and cool.
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For a weekend museum date, I wore mine over an everyday sweater and trousers, finishing the outfit with sneakers for a relaxed feel. But that's only one way to wear it. What makes this style particularly appealing is its ability to pull double duty. Layered over everyday separates, it adds instant dressiness without feeling too, well, dressed up. However, button it all the way up, cinch the waist, and add a pair of thigh-high boots or heels à la Palermo, and suddenly it can pass for a dress. (I'll still be wearing something underneath.)
Coach
Leather Trench
Aritzia
Plush Wool Cashmere Poem Turtleneck
Banana Republic
The Everyday Wide-Leg Pant in Corduroy
adidas
Tokyo Mj Genuine Calf Hair Sneaker
Guest In Residence
The Wild Rag Scarf
Alex Mill
The Perfect Weekday Tote
Fur-trim Jacket
Lately, I've been drawn to extravagant, fur-trimmed robes that look like they could belong in an Old Hollywood star's dressing room. Think flowing silk, intricate embroidery and prints, plus plush collars and cuffs that make even the most ordinary outfit feel like an occasion. Rather than save it for a formal outing, I threw this vintage Pucci statement-maker passed down from my mom over jeans and a collared shirt. The contrast between its opulent design and casual separates keeps the outfit feeling modern rather than costume-like. It's also a reminder that sometimes the most exciting pieces in your wardrobe aren't new at all.
Selkie
The Performer Groupie Coat
ZARA
ZW Collection Low Rise Ankle Jeans
FRANKIE4
Allegra Pointed Toe Knee High Boot
JENNY BIRD
Egret Hoop Earrings
J.Crew
Tie-Neck Button-Up Shirt in Viscose Twill
Mansur Gavriel
Rhea Metal Handle Velvet Hobo Bag
If I have to spend the next few months bundled up, I might as well have a little fun with it. After all, when your coat is this good, who cares what's underneath? (Spoiler: it might be sweatpants.)
Irina Grechko is a New York-based writer and editor covering fashion, culture, and travel. She is currently the interim senior fashion news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for the section.
In addition to Marie Claire, Irina's most recent work has appeared in publications like Vogue, Elle, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, EE72, Fashionista, Who What Wear, Surface, and more. Prior to that, Irina served as fashion director at Refinery29, where she oversaw news, features, and commerce for the fashion vertical. Before that, she was the deputy editor at Nylon, covering fashion, beauty, wellness, travel, entertainment, and lifestyle.
When she’s not reporting on the latest runway trend or interviewing a source, she can usually be found planning her next trip.