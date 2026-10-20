Welcome Back, Sequin Season! Dua Lipa's Night at the Opera Look Is Made for Holiday Dressing

The dress debuted on the runway less than a month ago.

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Dua Lipa starts sequin season in a little black Ferragamo dress at the Metropolitan Opera
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Two weeks after Sarah Jessica Parker and Stevie Nicks delivered a pas de deux of whimsical dresses at the NYC Ballet Fall Fashion Gala, Dua Lipa picked up where their red carpet looks left off. On October 19, the opening night of Lincoln In The Bardo at the Metropolitan Opera, the performer kicked off Sequin Season in a month-old, little black Ferragamo dress.

While style setters prepare for the holidays (a.k.a. sequins' time to shine), Lipa's all-black look became the festive, fresh-off-the-runway fashion blueprint for future fêtes. Her stylist, Lorenzo Posocco, sourced Ferragamo's Spring/Summer 2027 show for a slip dress with a bandeau-looking bodice connected to spaghetti-slim halter straps.

Dua Lipa starts sequin season in a little black Ferragamo dress at the Metropolitan Opera

Dua Lipa turned heads at the Metropolitan Opera, wearing a sequin Ferragamo style.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Oversized chainlink-connected sequins covered the entire carpet-sweeping style, including the opera glove-inspired sleeves. The dress's thigh-high slit revealed the same black, razor-sharp mules seen on the Italian label's catwalk last month.

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Dua Lipa&#039;s sequin black dress on the Ferragamo Spring 2027 runway

See Lipa's sequin LBD on the Ferragamo Spring 2027 runway.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Since the shimmery dress reached the sparkle quota on its own, the pop star's finishing touches were rather simple. Lipa accessorized with diamond ear cuffs, her engagement and wedding rings, and Christian Louboutin's satin Sabrina Pouch.

Dua Lipa starts sequin season in a little black Ferragamo dress at the Metropolitan Opera

After the show, Lipa showcased her satin Christian Louboutin purse.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Yes, Ferragamo's Spring 2027 show debuted at Milan Fashion Week less than a month ago. But the Met Opera moment marked Lipa's second on-loan look from the unreleased line.

After Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 7, the Grammy winner shared snaps of another Spring 2027 LBD on Instagram. The scoop-neck mini dress ditched sequins for waist cut-outs and a burgundy leather belt. Before posing, Lipa added black tights and slingback Ferragamo stilettos (also from the recent runway show) to the moody mix.

Dua Lipa wore another little black dress from Ferragamo&#039;s new Spring 2027 show on Instagram

Lipa modeled another Ferragamo look on Instagram.

(Image credit: @dualipa)

A model wore Dua Lipa&#039;s cut-out little black dress during the Ferragamo Spring 2027 show

Her cut-out LBD made waves on the Ferragamo runway, too.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

While Lipa is firmly in her Ferragamo era, she has always had top-tier taste in sequin styles. Last October, she presented more holiday fashion inspiration in a paillette-embellished Paco Rabanne dress, a similarly made-for-New-Year's-Eve number.

With all of the sequin designs in Ferragamo's Spring 2027 show, I wouldn't be surprised if Lipa adds another glistening gown to her winter wardrobe. For those who don't have an "in" with the brand, shop the similar LBDs below. (I know I will.)

Shop Sequin Little Black Dresses Inspired by Dua Lipa

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Meguire Hennes
Meguire Hennes
Staff Writer, Fashion

Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.

Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.