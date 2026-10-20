Welcome Back, Sequin Season! Dua Lipa's Night at the Opera Look Is Made for Holiday Dressing

While style setters prepare for the holidays (a.k.a. sequins' time to shine), Lipa's all-black look became the festive, fresh-off-the-runway fashion blueprint for future fêtes. Her stylist, Lorenzo Posocco, sourced Ferragamo's Spring/Summer 2027 show for a slip dress with a bandeau-looking bodice connected to spaghetti-slim halter straps.
Oversized chainlink-connected sequins covered the entire carpet-sweeping style, including the opera glove-inspired sleeves. The dress's thigh-high slit revealed the same black, razor-sharp mules seen on the Italian label's catwalk last month.
Since the shimmery dress reached the sparkle quota on its own, the pop star's finishing touches were rather simple. Lipa accessorized with diamond ear cuffs, her engagement and wedding rings, and Christian Louboutin's satin Sabrina Pouch.
Christian Louboutin
Sabrina Small Pouch
Yes, Ferragamo's Spring 2027 show debuted at Milan Fashion Week less than a month ago. But the Met Opera moment marked Lipa's second on-loan look from the unreleased line.
After Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 7, the Grammy winner shared snaps of another Spring 2027 LBD on Instagram. The scoop-neck mini dress ditched sequins for waist cut-outs and a burgundy leather belt. Before posing, Lipa added black tights and slingback Ferragamo stilettos (also from the recent runway show) to the moody mix.
While Lipa is firmly in her Ferragamo era, she has always had top-tier taste in sequin styles. Last October, she presented more holiday fashion inspiration in a paillette-embellished Paco Rabanne dress, a similarly made-for-New-Year's-Eve number.
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With all of the sequin designs in Ferragamo's Spring 2027 show, I wouldn't be surprised if Lipa adds another glistening gown to her winter wardrobe. For those who don't have an "in" with the brand, shop the similar LBDs below. (I know I will.)
Shop Sequin Little Black Dresses Inspired by Dua Lipa
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.