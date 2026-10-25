Dua Lipa's Feathery Pumps and Embroidered Knee-High Socks Make a Case for Braving Unexpected Fall Accessories

Dua Lipa will never be pigeonholed. Whether she's performing around the world or hitting the red carpet, the award-winning pop star smoothly transitions from designer outfits to casual clothing and stage looks. And when it comes to fall accessories, Lipa is most definitely ready to try out some of the most unexpected and unusual combinations.
For 2026, Lipa is serving as the curator of the London Literature Festival, which is currently taking place at the Southbank Centre in the capital city. As the founder of Service95 Book Club, the "Houdini" singer is well placed to curate the festival and she's also hosting several events. While interviewing Sudanese Canadian poet and artist Mustafa, Lipa opted to debut a brave new autumnal style option.
Wearing head-to-toe Prada, Lipa interviewed Mustafa on October 24 while wearing the fashion house's Re-Nylon Tank Top and a matching Pencil Skirt, both in black. But it was her accessories that really did all of the talking.