Dua Lipa's Feathery Pumps and Embroidered Knee-High Socks Make a Case for Braving Unexpected Fall Accessories

The singer wore head-to-toe Prada to attend the London Literature Festival.

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Dua Lipa and Mustafa onstage during &quot;Dua Lipa In Conversation With Mustafa&quot; at the London Literature Festival 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on October 24, 2026 in London, England
(Image credit: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for ABA)
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Dua Lipa will never be pigeonholed. Whether she's performing around the world or hitting the red carpet, the award-winning pop star smoothly transitions from designer outfits to casual clothing and stage looks. And when it comes to fall accessories, Lipa is most definitely ready to try out some of the most unexpected and unusual combinations.

For 2026, Lipa is serving as the curator of the London Literature Festival, which is currently taking place at the Southbank Centre in the capital city. As the founder of Service95 Book Club, the "Houdini" singer is well placed to curate the festival and she's also hosting several events. While interviewing Sudanese Canadian poet and artist Mustafa, Lipa opted to debut a brave new autumnal style option.

Wearing head-to-toe Prada, Lipa interviewed Mustafa on October 24 while wearing the fashion house's Re-Nylon Tank Top and a matching Pencil Skirt, both in black. But it was her accessories that really did all of the talking.

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Dua Lipa and Mustafa onstage during &quot;Dua Lipa In Conversation With Mustafa&quot; at the London Literature Festival 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on October 24, 2026 in London, England

Dua Lipa wearing a Prada Re-Nylon Tank Top and matching Pencil Skirt.

(Image credit: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for ABA)

The Barbie actress paired her black two-piece look with a pair of Prada Feather-Embellished Lace-Up Satin Pumps, which originally retailed for $2,450 but have long since sold out.

Lipa completed the outfit with a pair of knee-high sheer black socks, embroidered with white flowers, also by Prada.

Dua Lipa and Mustafa onstage during &quot;Dua Lipa In Conversation With Mustafa&quot; at the London Literature Festival 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on October 24, 2026 in London, England

Dua Lipa pairs feathery heels with embroidered socks.

(Image credit: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for ABA)

Basically, if anyone has been considering pairing feathery pumps with knee-high embroidered socks, Lipa has just confirmed it's absolutely the correct choice.

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Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.