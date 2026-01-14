Whenever Pamela Anderson decides to grace the street style scene, it's usually in statement outerwear of some sort. It's been that way since Paris Fashion Week in 2023, at least, when she watched the Vivienne Westwood show in an oversize wrap. Her selects have only gotten bigger and bolder, eventually peaking on January 14 with the scarf coat trend.

Anderson went into SiriusXM Studios in New York City for an interview with Andy Cohen—but not before photographers captured her full Ferragamo outfit. She expertly demonstrated "the coat is the outfit" theory with an oversize $3,400 trench made of brown chevron wool. As seen on the runway, its cape-like collar was the pièce de résistance, covering the bodice's belt and button closures. She also added an actual scarf on top, wrapped around her freshly-bleached blonde hair.

Even the actor's accessories hailed from Ferragamo's shelves. She carried the brand's slouchy suede $2,950 Soft Bag. Her knee-high boots and gloves continued the rich espresso theme, except in a glossy leather finish.

Pamela Anderson blessed NYC with her street style prowess in the scarf coat trend. (Image credit: Getty Images)

This time last year, Anderson and her coats were making headlines. It all started with a gray-ish white trench, which popped against black gloves and boots, followed by a navy pea coat a few days later. Once Haute Couture Week rolled around, her chic outerwear series resumed at the Dior runway show with a charcoal-gray blazer with a matching fringe scarf. It triggered a fitted silhouette shift, as evidenced by the single-breasted hourglass Tory Burch topper that followed.

In 2025, Anderson proved herself a coat collector to watch. (Image credit: Getty Images)

At this point, Anderson has curated a coat collection to rival Neiman Marcus's catalog. And judging by her latest Ferragamo find, she's not slowing down in the slightest. Luckily for Anderson, the Winter 2026 lines have no shortage of outerwear—in fact, a lot of the best winter jackets are actually on sale right now.

Shop Scarf Coats Inspired by Pamela Anderson

