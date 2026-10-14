The Beloved Little Black Dress Is No Match for Hailey Bieber's Sequin Holiday Showstopper

Last year, the little black dress was my plus-one at every holiday party, wedding, and fancy dinner. However, when Hailey Bieber's made-for-the-holidays mini dress graced my FYP, I decided to press pause on my favorite LBD in favor of something much sparklier.
On October 13 Bieber attended a launch party for her new ballet-inspired Adanola collaboration—and her look was decidedly celebratory. Bieber and her stylist, Dani Michelle, "dreamed up" the custom Ferragamo dress designing it specifically for this occasion. Beige crystals bedazzled every inch of the silk mini dress—even the spaghetti-style halter strap.
For the cherry on top of her pristine ballet-core 'fit, hairstylist Irinel de León slicked back her lob into a fresh-from-the-dance-studio bun. If I didn't know any better, I'd say the ballerina-turned-model had a surprise pointe shoe performance up her sleeves.
Does it feel like the holidays are right around the corner? With this unwelcome heatwave, not exactly. Regardless, I'm following the lead of Bieber, my style meteorologist: Just because the forecast isn't exactly autumnal, doesn't mean my warm-weather wardrobe has to stick around.
And who knows? Maybe refreshing the festive fashion in my closet will manifest colder conditions, ones more suitable for early-holiday dressing. If not, I'll just continue protesting the anti-autumn climate with the Bieber-approved pieces below. Because what's the holiday season without a little delusion?
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Shop Holiday Dresses Inspired by Hailey Bieber
Retrofête
Janneth Sequin Dress
ASOS
Diamond Pattern Fringe Halter Neck Sequin Embellished Mini Dress
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.